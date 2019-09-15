Cowboys vs Redskins Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Dallas Cowboys get their second NFC East opponent in a row as they look for a 2-0 start against the Washington Redskins on Sunday at FedExField.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Redskins on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

Fox (live in select markets, including Dallas and Washington, DC) is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle. Plus, if you’re looking to watch more NFL beyond this game, FuboTV is a great option, as CBS, NBC and NFL Network are also included, while NFL RedZone is available in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Redskins on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live select markets, including Dallas and Washington DC). It also has CBS, NBC and ESPN, making it the cheapest streaming service to have every channel that will have Cowboys and Redskins games this season.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Redskins on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in select markets, including Dallas and Washington DC). As far as other NFL channels go, only NFL Network is included in the “Sling Blue” package, while ESPN is in “Sling Orange” and CBS is not available on Sling.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Redskins on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Redskins and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Cowboys vs Redskins Preview

Quarterback Dak Prescott was 25 of 32 for perfect passer 158.3 rating in Dallas’ season opener last week in a 35-17 lopsided win over the Giants. According to the Associated Press, Prescott became the first Cowboys QB to win with 400-plus yards passing and four-plus touchdowns.

Following the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made headlines for saying that a long-term deal for Prescott — who’s in the final year of his rookie deal — was “imminent.”

“Well, it means ready to take place, close, near, about to happen, those types of things,” Jerry Jones explained, “and I think I said at our luncheon that we had — I went even further — I said Dak will be on the field when we play. I thought that I really then had gotten out of my skis because as I’ve said so many times, nothing happens until both parties decide [on] what they’re seeing and that it’s time go to. Nothing, ever. And so, I was asked my opinion, and I think that we are fast approaching an agreement, then that’s relative maybe to where we’ve been.”

Prescott doesn’t seem too hung up on his contract or the big performance.

“I’m so on to the Redskins at this point that I’m off of that game,” Prescott said. “You can’t sit back and hang your hat on something like that or hang your hat on one game. It was a good performance for us to go out and do that in the passing game, obviously win that game the way that we did, but it’s about turning the page.”

The Cowboys did get a deal done for star running back Ezekiel Elliott before the Week 1 tilt, ending his lengthy holdout that spanned all of training camp and the preseason. Elliott had just a few days to prepare for the opener and didn’t have his usual workload. He carried the ball just 13 times for 53 yards and a touchdown.

“There is a difference between going out there running around and not being hit and then being hit and having to come back and do the same things,” Elliott said. “So being hit takes a little more out of you. But I think I’m good.”

Meanwhile, the Redskins are trying to piece together their backfield after second-year RB Derrius Guice had what is being dubbed as “minor” knee surgery. It was reported that the surgery was to fix a torn meniscus. Guice also tore his ACL last year in the preseason.

“Don’t feel bad for me!!” Guice tweeted . “This what I signed up! It wear and tears on your body over time! I’ve been doing this 15 years!! Trust the process.. head up chin up and grind.”

The Redskins now turn to Adrian Peterson, who was a healthy scratch last week against the Eagles. Peterson rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns last season and is tied with Jim Brown for fifth all-time with 106 career rushing TDs.

Despite leading big early, the Redskins dropped their opener to the Eagles, 32-27.

The Cowboys are currently listed as a six-point favorite for the game with a total of 46.5