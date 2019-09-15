How to Watch AXS TV’s Tribute to Eddie Money Online for Free Without Cable

In honor of Eddie Money, who passed away Friday, September 13 at the age of 70, AXS TV is airing an all-day tribute. The tribute begins at 8:30am/7:30c on Sunday, September 15 on AXS TV.

AXS TV’s Eddie Money Tribute Preview

Eddie Money lost his battle with stage 4 esophageal cancer on Friday morning, September 14; he was 70 years old. His family confirmed the sad news, saying in a statement “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Money is best known for his over 40-year career as a rock-and-roll entertainer, famous for hits including “Take Me Home Tonight” and “Two Tickets to Paradise.” In addition, the rockstar and his family starred in AXS TV’s reality television series Real Money. The show returned to AXS TV with new episodes on September 12, just one day before Money passed away. There are 5 unaired episodes remaining, which will air as scheduled in the show’s new Thursday night at 9:30/8:30c timeslot.

Following the news of Money’s passing, AXS TV made an announcement that they would be having a day-long tribute to his work in music and reality television: “To honor Eddie Money’s life and legacy, AXS TV will continue to air the final five episodes of his series Real Money on Thursdays at 9:30/8:30c and will also air a tribute to Eddie Money this Sunday, Sept. 15 starting at 8:30am/7:30c featuring Eddie Money: The Real Money Concert, Real Money, and his sit-down interview with Dan Rather on The Big Interview.”

The tribute kicks off at 8:30am/7:30c From 10:30am/9:30c until 7pm/6c, the network will be airing episodes of Real Money. Then, at 7pm, they will once again air Eddie Money: The Real Money Concert. For AXS TV’s complete programming schedule for their tribute to Eddie Money, click here.

In a statement, AXS TV founder Mark Cuban said “We are deeply saddened that we have lost the incomparable Eddie Money. Eddie was a true American original and a rock legend through and through. His enduring hits have been the soundtrack for generations of fans, and his one-of-a-kind sense of humor endeared him instantly to everyone he met. We have sincerely enjoyed working with him and his entire talented family on his reality show ‘Real Money’, and we extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Laurie; their children Zach, Jesse, Joe, Dez and Julian; and his many friends during this difficult time. He will be missed immensely by all of those who knew and loved him. But, if we know Eddie, he’s rocking right now in heaven, doing what he always loved.”