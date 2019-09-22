Emmys 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch the Awards Online

The 2019 Emmy Awards air on the Fox network, tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT, and this year, there is no host. For those who would like to watch the show but you do not have a cable subscription, there are still options for you. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Fox (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in select markets).

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

According to CBS News, there is no host of this year’s show.

When it comes to the nominees and attendees, some of them have fellow celebs on their arm, while others have brought family members as their dates. Milo Ventimiglia told E! News’ Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet that he brought his parents along with him. He then brought them up to participate in his interview. Ventimiglia said that in previous years, they declined the offer to accompany him to the awards, but this year felt like the right time. One of Ventimiglia’s mottos is to “lead with love” and he said he learned that from his mother and father.

He went on to say, “My mom and dad are very loving people. They raised my sisters and me with that, with the grace that they have. I can’t look at them too much or I’ll start crying … We need to give examples of coming together and showing love. It’s such a strength to show love.”

While Ventimiglia went the family route tonight, Michelle Williams went with someone who’s like family to her. Williams brought her famous BFF Busy Phillips as her date, amid her split from husband Phil Elverum, according to Us Weekly. Phillips dished to Us Weekly about her tradition of going with Williams to awards shows and what she thinks of Williams’ nominations. Phills said, “Michelle’s been nominated for some pretty big awards over the years and we’ve got our routine down. I’ve been so happy to be by her side for all of it and especially for this year with this Emmy nomination for Fosse/Verdon, I’m incredibly proud of the work that she did in this project. I’m hoping that she gets an Emmy. I just think her performance is so beautiful.”

READ NEXT: How to Watch the 2019 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals Online