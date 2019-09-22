Emmys 2019 Red Carpet Time, Schedule & Live Stream

It’s the 2019 Emmy Awards and, while some are waiting to see who wins in the biggest categories of the night, others can’t wait to watch the best-dressed fashion moments on the Emmys red carpet. The awards show airs live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT until 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, though the show is known to run over in time. This year, it airs on the Fox network. And, there are several red carpet pre-shows airing throughout the day, on multiple TV channels, as well as online. Read on below for the rundown on the red carpet schedule and additional Emmys details.

Emmys 2019 Red Carpet Arrivals on Fox

As some of the biggest TV stars in the game walk the red carpet into the Microsoft Theater in Hollywood, Fox will air an hour-long special live. Fox’s Live Emmy Red Carpet Arrivals will air from 7 – 8 p.m. ET, leading right up until showtime, with Jenny McCarthy, Kelly Osbourne, and Shannon Sharpe as the hosts. The official Emmys website will also air backstage coverage via Backstage Live!.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Fox (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in select markets).

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

E! News Emmys 2019 Red Carpet

E! is a staple on the red carpet and they will air several programs, covering tonight’s fashion. From 4:30 – 6 p.m. ET/1:30 – 3 p.m. PT, the E! Countdown to the Red Carpet will run and it will be followed by E! Live From the Red Carpet – The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards on E!. This special coverage of the red carpet will air from 6 – 8 p.m. ET/3 – 5 p.m. PT, on the E! network as well. Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy will be the lead hosts on the red carpet and they will be joined by Zanna Roberts Rassi, “Daily Pop” Co-host Justin Sylvester and Tanya Rad from iHeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS FM. The countdown coverage will feature Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, and The Rundown host Erin Lim.

E!’s digital show “E! Stream the Red Carpet” will be featured Twitter at @enews, running along with “Live From the Red Carpet”, also airing at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Erin Lim, TV personality Wells Adams, and Fashion and Creative Director Jeff K. Kim will all take part in the coverage.

After the awards show, from 11 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET, E! will run it’s After Party special, which breaks down the big fashion moments, memorable show highlights, the winners and the snubs from the evening. Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker, and Hunter March will host the After Party.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

E! is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include E!.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including E!.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

People and Entertainment Weekly’s Emmys Red Carpet 2019

People and Entertainment Weekly are teaming up for the red carpet for the Emmy Awards and coverage will start 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Their red carpet pre-show will air on the Entertainment Weekly website and coverage will be able to be viewed on Twitter as well. Entertainment Weekly has reported that editor-in-chief JD Heyman and PeopleTV hosts Lola Ogunnaike, Jeremy Parsons, and Andrea Boehlke will be handling the celebrity interviews for the night.

READ NEXT: How Alec Baldwin and Justin Bieber Are Related