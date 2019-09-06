How to Order UFC 242 on ESPN Plus

You can order UFC 242 on ESPN+ right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

Lightweights Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier will meet for a unification bout in the main event of UFC 242 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

The main PPV card will start at 2 p.m. ET in the United States, with Khabib vs Poirier taking place around 3:45 p.m. ET.

If you want to order UFC 242, you can purchase it exclusively through ESPN+ right here. There are a couple different pricing options, so here’s a rundown on how to order the UFC 242 PPV, which is on sale now:

How to Order UFC 242 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ to purchase UFC 242, so your options for ordering are dependent on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 242 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98.

You can purchase that bundle right here, and you’ll then be able to watch both UFC 242 prelim cards (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV) on any of the ESPN digital platforms (more on that below)

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy UFC 242 right here for $59.99.

You will also be given the option for the special bundle price if you simply want to extend your current ESPN+ subscription by a year and get UFC 242 for $79.98.

Where to Watch UFC 242

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Khabib vs Poirier and the UFC 242 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 242 Preview

Nurmagomedov defended his lightweight title against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in April, then almost immediately participated in an in-arena brawl that got him suspended for nine months.

During the Eagle’s layoff, Poirier claimed the interim strap in a UFC 236 meeting with Max Holloway.

Both fighters agree that whoever wins on Saturday, Tony Ferguson is next in line for a shot at the lightweight belt.

“One hundred percent it’s Tony Ferguson without a second guess,” Poirier said, according to MMA Fighting. “Without any argument, it’s Tony Ferguson. No doubt.”

He added: “Honestly I don’t think about that type of stuff because 25 minutes with Khabib is all I can focus on right now. I can’t disrespect the work that needs to be done September 7.”

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson have been scheduled to fight on four separate occasions dating back to December 2015, with each fighter pulling out twice due to health issues.

“There’s only Tony Ferguson,” Nurmagomedov said, according to MMA Fighting. “Of course, I think he deserves. Who else? Nobody. Only Tony Ferguson I think.”

Ferguson has ripped off 12 consecutive victories since he suffered his lone UFC defeat, which came against Michael Johnson in May 2012.

He claimed the interim lightweight title by besting Kevin Lee with a triangle choke in October 2017, but he was stripped of the belt when a torn fibular collateral ligament kept him out of his scheduled April 2018 bout with Nurmagomedov.

“I have to fight for the title shot,” Ferguson told ESPN, according to MMA Junkie. “That’s where I’m going. The winner of this next fight is going to come up.”

Ferguson turned down an opportunity to serve as a backup fighter should anything happen to Nurmagomedov or Poirier ahead of their fight.

“First of all, I’m not backup for anybody,” he said, per MMA Junkie. “It was talked about it, but at the end of the day, I’m not here to be backup. The next fight is going to have to be for the belt.”

UFC 242 Main Card

Khabib Nurmagomedov (champion) vs. Dustin Poirier (interim champion), lightweight

Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder, lightweight

Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos, lightweight

Curtis Blaydes vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov, heavyweight

Mairbek Taisumov vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira, lightweight

Preliminary Card

Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee, women’s flyweight

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lerone Murphy, featherweight

Liana Jojua vs. Sarah Moras, women’s bantamweight

Ottman Azaitar vs. Teemu Packalén, lightweight

Early Preliminary Card

Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato, welterweight

Nordine Taleb vs. Muslim Salikhov, welterweight

Omari Akhmedov vs. Zak Cummings, middleweight

Don Madge vs. Fares Ziam, lightweight