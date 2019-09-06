How to Watch US Open Juniors Tennis Online

The Junior Championship at the US Open has served as a platform for some of the best tennis players in the world to showcase their talents. Players like Andy Roddick, Sloane Stephens, and Andy Murray all picked up US Open junior championships before embarking on their professional careers.

2019 US Open Juniors Preview

After a series of major upsets in the boy’s junior draw at the US Open that saw top-ranked Shintaro Mochizuki, top-seeded American Martin Damm, and Roland Garros champion Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune both get bounced in the early going, the field is wide open heading into the quarterfinal matchups. Headlined by Czech prospect Jonas Forejtek, there isn’t an overwhelming favorite in the field with four other top 15 players finding themselves still in the mix. Forejtek has wins at Milan and Vrsar though has yet to break through with a win at one of the slams on the boy’s junior circuit.

Swiss prospect Dominic Stephan Stricker has treated the US Open juniors tournament as a coming-out party of sorts. After taking down second-ranked Rune in the round of 32, Stricker won’t face another ranked opponent until he reaches the semi-finals. Bounced in the first round at the Australian Open and Roland Garros before making a second-round exit at Wimbledon, Stricker has already far exceeded his best showing in any major tournament and an upset win at the US Open would vault him towards the top of the boy’s junior circuit.

On the girl’s side, a similar wave of upsets have taken the presumed favorites out of the running and opened up the field to a number of fresh faces. Heading into the quarterfinals, only three ranked players remain – two of whom face one another. The top-ranked player still in the tournament (and fourth-ranked junior) Maria Camila Osorio Serrano faces off with seventh-seeded juniors player, Kamilla Bartone. Fifth-seeded Qinwen Zheng is the last remaining ranked junior on the girl’s side and should she survive an upset in the quarterfinals, is set to face the winner of the ranked Serrano-Bartone showdown.

Russian prospect Oksana Selekhmeteva has made a name for herself on the junior circuit at the US Open, picking up wins over top-ranked girl’s junior Emma Navarro before taking down 16th seeded Elsa

Jacquemot. Selekhmeteva’s previous best showing at a slam event came at last year’s US Open where she advanced to the round of 16. Previously, she had never gone past the second round at any of the major slam events. While she’s previously made it to the quarterfinals at Milan and the Youth Olympic Games, a win over American Katrina Scott in the quarterfinals would help cement her status as one of the premier players on the junior circuit.