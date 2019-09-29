Jaguars vs Broncos Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After picking up their first win last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Gardner Minshew show head to Mile High to take on the winless Denver Broncos and Joe Flacco on Sunday.

Jaguars vs Broncos Preview

The Jaguars picked up their first win of the season last week against the Titans, dominating the matchup against their AFC South rival 20-7. Minshew — who leads all NFL rookies with five TD throws and his 73.9 percent completion rate and 110.6 passer rating — played a key roll, tossing a pair of touchdowns.

Minshew, who is known just as much for his mustache as he is his arm, is thankful for the opportunity the arose when Nick Foles went down with an injury. But he’s not using the slight of not being picked until the sixth round as motivation for the game.

“I’m 6-1, I don’t run very fast and don’t have a super strong arm. That’s kind of what teams look for,” Minshew said. “I know I’m right where I’m supposed to be. I wasn’t supposed to go in a higher round. I wasn’t supposed to go to any other team. I’m right where I’m supposed to be and I couldn’t be more grateful to be here.”

Eyes will be on the injury report around kickoff, as standout corner Jalen Ramsey is questionable after a strange week. He’s had back tightness, and illness and then went on paternity leave as his girlfriend was set to go into labor with his child. Ramsey demanded a trade two weeks ago and there hasn’t been too much reported on a possible deal. Ramsey hasn’t missed a game with the Jags since being drafter No. 5 overall in 2016.

With long-time defensive-minded NFL assistant Vic Fangio coming aboard as the head coach, it was assumed that the Broncos defense would get a big upgrade. That has not been the case and the unit still doesn’t have a sack this season, despite having linebackers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb to work with.

“That’s shocking,” Minshew said. “I know a lot of people that are down on them, but they’re a lot better than what their record says. … They’ve got some serious talent over there, those two guys on the edges especially.”

The Broncos are 0-3 and in search of answers to escape “living in a world of suck.” That’s a quote that can be attributed to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who had just two catches for 10 yards last week.

“We’ve just got to figure out a way to go out and play our best, cleanest game this week,” Fangio said.

Denver islisted as a 2.5-point home favorite for the game, with the total set at a modest 37 — the lowest of the week.

