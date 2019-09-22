Jets vs Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The New England Patriots are off to an impressive 2-0 start and next in their sights are the lowly New York Jets, who are looking to stay afloat with third-string quarterback Luke Falk. The AFC East rivals meet up Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Jets vs Patriots on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Jets vs Patriots on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including New York and Boston) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Jets vs Patriots on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including New York and Boston) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Jets vs Patriots on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Jets vs Patriots on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Jets vs Patriots and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Jets vs Patriots Preview

The focus would be on the Patriots hot start if it were not for the storyline of Antonio Brown. New England released the former star pass-catcher on Friday as Brown deals with heaps of off-field issues.

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Brown drama aside, there will be talk about another wide receiver no longer with the Patriots that will be a topic of conversation when the teams clash in Demaryius Thomas. New England dealt him to the Jets in a rare move within the division before the start of the season.

Thomas, a five-time Pro Bowler, played under current Jets coach Adam Gase when he was offensive coordinator in Denver in 2013 and ’14. Thomas is coming off an Achilles injury he suffered while with the Texans last season.

“We were trying to figure out, ‘How could we go about this?'” Gase said. “I think to Joe’s credit, he was like, ‘I’m just going to call him and the worst they could say is no.’ And when they said, ‘Let’s talk,’ then those guys worked it out.”

The Jets are down to their third quarterback in second-year QB Luke Falk. Sam Darnold is currently sidelined with mono and backup Trevor Siemian is out for the year after getting crushed by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in a 23-3 loss last week.

“He’s very confident in his abilities,” Gase told reporters of Falk. “He’s confident in his intelligence, and he’s able to take things from the classroom with no reps and go out and execute. Obviously, being in the system for two years now, he has a really good grasp of it.”

The Jets beat the Patriots in Foxborough in the playoffs back in 2010, but haven’t won a regular-season game at the Patriots’ house since 2008. That’s part of the reason why the Jets are listed as more than three-touchdown underdogs for the game.

Another part of that equation is that the Patriots have been outrageously solid early on, outscoring their two opponents (Steelers and Dolphins) 76-3. They’re the only team yet to give up a touchdown this season.

