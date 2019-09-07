How to Watch Nebraska vs Colorado Football Online

The Colorado Buffaloes football team will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Nebraska vs Colorado Preview

The Cornhuskers bested the South Alabama Jaguars 35-21 in their season opener, but Nebraska’s offense struggled, accumulating just 14 points. The Jags finished with more yards from scrimmage (314-276) and more first downs (7-6).

“It starts with me,” sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez said, according to the Omaha World-Herald. “I didn’t do my job well enough, and that’s on me. I’ve got to hold people to that standard, and I’ll take that responsibility. My teammates deserve better out of me.”

Martinez went 13-of-22 for 178 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. Offensive line coach Greg Austin noted that high snaps from redshirt freshman center Cameron Jurgens didn’t make things easier on the quarterback.

“When the quarterback is in the air when the ball is snapped, that throws off everything,” Austin said, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. “For one, his eyes are in the sky when they should either be on a read key in the run game or his route combination in the pass game, so we’ve got to take care of our quarterbacks, and that all starts with centers and the offensive line. It starts with us. Ball security starts with us.

“Anytime the ball is in varied positions at the snap, now the quarterback has to worry about first catching the snap, which is something that could come as a habit to him. So anytime he has to first process that, then process the play, then process all of the other information, he has a lot of things on his shoulder. Our job is to make his job easier, and I think, if anything on Saturday, we made it a little tougher from that standpoint.”

The Buffs also won in their 2019 debut, topping the Colorado State Rams 52-31 in their first game under new head coach Mel Tucker. Colorado State held a 505-475 edge in yards from scrimmage, but Colorado dominated the turnover battle 4-0.

Buffs sophomore running back Alex Fontenot carried 19 times for 125 yards and a trio of touchdowns.

“Winning is good, you definitely want to stay in the left-hand side of that column as much as possible,” Tucker said, according to the CU Independent. “It was very gratifying, not so much for me, but for the team, the players, and the coaches. All of the hard work that has been put in, the belief in me, our coaching staff, and our process … then to go out and compete, and come out with a win, which wasn’t an easy win, it was very gratifying.”