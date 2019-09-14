OSU vs Indiana Football Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Ohio State Buckeyes will visit the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington for each team’s first Big Ten test of the 2019 college football season on Saturday.

Ohio State vs Indiana Preview

The Buckeyes thrashed the Cincinnati Bearcats 42-0 last week to improve to 2-0 on the season. They bested the Florida Atlantic Owls 45-21 in their debut. Both victories came at home.

Junior defensive end Chase Young blocked a 32-yard field goal attempt and led the Buckeyes with 1.5 sacks against the Bearcats.

“I feel like we were clicking on all cylinders today,” Young said Ohio State’s defense after the most recent win, according to 247Sports. “I feel like the best is yet to come. My main thing was just getting off the [ball]. That’s what you have to do.

“This gives us some confidence and shows us what we can be. We haven’t reached our full potential yet. We’re just going to keep working. We have to keep capitalizing on the mistakes we’ve had in the past.”

He added: “I don’t think we have scratched the surface yet. I think we still have some mistakes we can fix and we can play up to our potential.

“We had some guys come back for this game and when we get [senior defensive Jonathon Cooper] back that will be another piece to the puzzle. We have to keep working to try and be the best we can be.”

Buckeyes sophomore quarterback Justin Fields went 20-of-25 for 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns without turning the ball over, adding 42 yards and two more scores with his legs.

“We were rolling,” head coach Ryan Day said, according to The Lantern. “We got ourselves in rhythm. But overall I thought it was a solid performance from [Fields], but another step in his progression.”

Day added: “His feet are the X-factor. We don’t need to scramble for eight yards, but if he can turn a first-and-10 shot into second-and-6 that keeps us on schedule.”

Indiana opened their season with a 34-24 victory over the Ball State Cardinals at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, then last week enjoyed a shutout of their own, besting the Eastern Illinois Panthers 52-0 at home.

“We’re seeing the progress,” Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen said, according to the Indiana Daily Student. “We were tackling better and now you got to go do it against a top-five team.”

Hoosiers redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix has completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 523 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions on the season, rushing for 79 yards.

“Ohio State is just another team,” Penix said, per the Indiana Daily Student. “We all work out the same, we all put our clothes on the same, so there’s nothing different between us.”