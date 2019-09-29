Panthers vs Texans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Panthers didn’t miss a beat last week in the absence of franchise quarterback Cam Newton and will look to do it again as they hit the road to take on the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Panthers vs Texans Preview

Kyle Allen moved to 2-0 as a starter last week in place of the injured Cam Newton, helping guide the Panthers to a win over the Cardinals with 261 yards and four touchdowns.

One person who has not been surprised by Allen’s hot start is Texans starter Deshaun Watson, who has known the Panthers QB since they were in high school.

“He’s that type of guy that’s going to compete and regardless of the adversity or the different paths he has to take, he’s going to always fight,” Watson said. “He’s a fighter, he’s a guy that loves football, he loves to compete and that’s what he’s been doing. It’s a different path than mine but we both ended up in the same position, and he’s got a perfect opportunity to start for the Carolina Panthers and do something good for them.”

Allen prides himself on having taken the tough route to the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

“It’s ingrained in who I am,” Allen said. “Until you keep proving yourself, it’s a week-to-week thing. You have to show up every single day because you’re not going to get as many opportunities as everybody else. I think it’s shaped me.”

Watson hasn’t been too shabby himself. The former first-round pick has helped the Texans win their last two games. Last week he was especially sharp in a win over the Chargers, completing his passes at a 73.5% clip and collecting 351 yards and 3 touchdowns.

“The guy understands the game very well,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “You watch it the way he plays. You can see that very clearly, here’s a guy that understands how he wants to attack his opponent. He understands what it means for him to do the things that he does.”

The game also has an interesting sibling rivalry aspect, with Texans safety Justin Reid getting the opportunity to play his older brother, Eric Reid, who plays the same position for the Panthers.

“He’s never beaten me at anything so he isn’t starting now,” Eric Reid said. “Oh I guess he’s faster than me so there’s that.”

A lot questions still remain about Panthers starting QB Cam Newton. He came out this week and said that he hid the extent of his injury.

“I’ve decided I will take time away from the game,” Newton said in his first public comments since reinjuring the foot. “This is me being the bigger person and being real with myself and saying, ‘Look, what’s the ultimate goal you’re trying to accomplish? Win the Super Bowl. OK, if you want to win the Super Bowl, this is the step you’ve got to take.'”

The Texans are a 4.5-point home favorite for the game, with the total set at 47.5.

