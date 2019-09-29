Patriots vs Bills Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

First place is on the line in the AFC East on Sunday as one unsurprising 3-0 squad in the New England Patriots meets another much more surprising one in the Buffalo Bills.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Bills on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Bills on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Boston and New York) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Bills on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Boston and New York) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Bills on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Bills on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Bills and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Patriots vs Bills Preview

After blowing out the Steelers in Week 1, the Patriots have faced the hapless Jets and Dolphins in back to back weeks, winning back a combined score of 73-14. More impressively, the Patriots have not allowed an offensive touchdown against them through the first three games and are ranked No. 1 in every major defensive category.

“We’re pushing ourselves,” Pats safety Duron Harmon said. “The good thing about this defense is — obviously we’re going to get coached — but we know what we want to do. We know how we want to play. We know what we want the tape to look like.

“And we’re pushing each other to do it rather than the coaches pushing us week by week.”

“We don’t care what anybody writes or says about us,” safety Devin McCourty added. “I bet if we pull up some clippings from last year, you guys were probably saying some of the worst things about our defense.”

Patriots QB Tom Brady, 42, has looked better than ever this season. He was 28 of 42 for 306 yards against the Jets and headed to the sideline with 8:41 left in the fourth quarter. For the year, he has 911 yards, 7 touchdowns and no interceptions.

However, the Bills have presented problems in the past for Brady in the past four matchups, with the future Hall of Famer accounting for three touchdowns and four interceptions.

“It’s a great style of defense because they really make the offense earn everything,” Brady said of the Bills under Sean McDermott. “They challenge you. They force you to make good plays, good decisions, good reads on a consistent basis.”

That being said, Brady is 30-3 all-time against Buffalo — an NFL record among QBs for most wins against a single opponent. And what helps the Patriots cause this time around is that the Bills don’t have a ton of tape to work with, considering that New England hasn’t had to dig very deep in their playbook with three convincing wins.

“The game is over, pretty much all three of them, by halftime and so they’re a machine,” McDermott said of the Patriots outscoring opponents by a combined 106-17.

The Patriots are a modest 6.5-point road favorite, with the total for the game set at 42.5.

