Patriots vs Dolphins Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Patriots were arguably the most impressive NFL squad in Week 1 and now add all-pro wide receiver Antonio Brown to the mix on Sunday against a lowly Miami Dolphins.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Dolphins on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Dolphins on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Boston and Miami) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Dolphins on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Boston and Miami) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Dolphins on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Dolphins on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Dolphins and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Patriots vs Dolphins Preview

The Patriots are massive favorites as they head to Miami to face the Dolphins. However, the Patriots have have trouble against the Dolphins, who have won five of the last six meetings in Miami. That includes last year when Kenyan Drake executed the “Miami Miracle” on the last play of the game to pull off a thrilling 34-33 victory.

“It’s a challenging place to play,” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said. “Last year I thought we played a pretty good game, but in football, a lot of crazy things happen.”

No matter what, the game will have some intrigue with the addition of Brown to the Patriots roster. The mercurial wide receiver signed with New England after multiple incidents in Oakland ended his tenure with the Raiders before playing a single game.

Brown’s status was in doubt this week because of a civil lawsuit filed by his former trainer accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions, but reports point to the seven-time Pro Bowler taking the field on Sunday against the Dolphins.

Since entering league in 2010, Brown leads all players in catches (837) and receiving yards (11,207).

“He’s as dynamic as they get,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said of Brown.

In short, the Dolphins have been a mess early this season, which became extra apparent in a 59-10 drubbing at the hands of the Ravens last week.

The loss reportedly resulted in multiple players requesting trades, with one of the most high-profiled being former first-round defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

“I try to build relationships,” Flores said. “When you go through tough times, those relationships either get stronger or they don’t. Last week was a part of that. Hopefully we come out of this stronger.”

The request of Fitzpatrick and others did spark some extra discourse in a locker room that is already struggling.

“If you don’t want to be here, I don’t want you here,” Dolphins center and captain Daniel Kilgore said.

Flores took over the job in Miami this offseason, taking over for Adam Gase. He had previously spent his entire career with the Patriots and was highly-sought after as the team’s top defensive assistant.

But he hasn’t been able to bring that same stinginess to Miami yet. The Dolphins allowed a franchise record 643 yards against the Ravens.

The Patriots opened as a 14 points favorite, but that number has climbed to as high as 20 points at some sportsbooks.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Patriots Games Without Cable in 2019