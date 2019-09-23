Rams vs Browns Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns welcome the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday for a prime time matchup.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the Rams vs Browns live stream via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in select markets, including Los Angeles and Cleveland) is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. It also comes with Fox (with some NFL and college football games in 4K), CBS and NFL Network, while NFL RedZone is in the “Sports Plus” add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Rams vs Browns on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

NBC (live in select markets, including Los Angeles and Cleveland) is one of 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library. Fox, CBS and ESPN are also included.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Rams vs Browns on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC (all live in select markets, including Los Angeles and Cleveland).

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Rams vs Browns on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Rams vs Browns and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Rams vs Browns Preview

The 1-1 Browns get their toughest matchup of the year so far and will have to do so without some of the big names on their roster. The bad news has been mounting for the this week, with multiple starters either hitting injured reserve or being ruled out before the team’s prime time matchup with the high-powered Los Angeles Rams.

This week the Browns sent tight end David Njoku (wrist) and starting linebacker Christian Kirksey (chest) to the IR. Pro Bowl corner Denzel Ward is out for the game and rookie standout corner Greedy Williams is banged up with a hamstring as well. On top of that, Browns safety Damarious Randall has been ruled out with a concussion and Cleveland’s other starting safety, Morgan Burnett, is listed as questionable. That’s the last thing the Browns need with the Rams high-flying passing game coming to town. However, head coach Freddie kitchens is making no excuses.

“I do not want them worried about the scoreboard. I want them to worry about how they compete every play, and we will let the score take care of itself,” Kitchens said. “I want to play smart, I want to play fast and I want to play physical, whoever is on the team. I will roll with whoever is there. I think we have enough guys who are willing to go out and play well, prepare well and put everything out there for 60 minutes or however long it takes.”

The 2-0 Rams will have to slow down Odell Beckham Jr. if they want to stay perfect. The explosive Browns receiver provided the highlight of Week 2 when he ripped off an 89-yard catch and run — a career long.

“There’s not many players in this league that can catch short, intermediate, down the field and can literally score on any single moment, any play,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “He’s an explosive play waiting to happen.”

The Rams have their own lethal weapon, but on the defensive side of the ball in two-time defending defensive player of the year Aaron Donald.

“It’ll be a challenge and we’ll be able to really measure where we’re at as a team,” said Browns guard Joel Bitonio. “Now it’s a true team, a true playoff team, a team that was in the Super Bowl, a team that we can see, ‘Hey, how are the Cleveland Browns this year?'”

The Rams are listed as 3.5-point road favorites and the total for the game is set at 47.5.