Ravens vs Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In what should be one of the most interesting matchups of the weekend,Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens look to continue their hot start as they head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on defending NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Chiefs on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Chiefs on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Baltimore and Kansas City) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Chiefs on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Baltimore and Kansas City) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Chiefs on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Chiefs on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Chiefs and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Ravens vs Chiefs Preview

Patrick Mahomes might be the reigning MVP and favorite to take home a second, but early on, there’s been a lot of talk about Lamar Jackson as a darkhorse candidate.

“He’s does a lot of things well,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Jackson. “Everyone kind of goes to his run game but he can throw the football. He’s doing it with accuracy and he can do it all different levels, whether that’s rolling out or in the pocket.

“He has talent around him for sure,” Reid added, “but the way it’s slowed down for him, his reads are great and all those little things end up being big things.”

Jackson has 596 passing yards and seven touchdowns through the first two week, albeit those numbers were put up against the lowly Dolphins and Cardinals. Ravens coach John Harbaugh is happy that Jackson is on his squad, knowing that he’d be a headache to prepare for.

“It’s just going to be a real conundrum for them. It’s going to be a real challenge for them to figure that out,” Harbaugh said. They’re going to have to figure it out for themselves. But this league has a lot of smart people and a lot of great players. As Lamar [Jackson] well knows, they’ll be chasing our scheme. We’ll play one of the best teams in the league [on Sunday] in Kansas City. The stadium will be rocking; it’ll be deafening. We’re going to have to be a much better football team than we have been last week or this week. That’s just the way the league works. This is a smart league, and you have to respect what people can do.”

Running back Mark Ingram has brought some stability to the running game for the Ravens, putting less pressure on Jackson to produce with his legs. Ingram had averaged 13.5 carries and has 154 yards to go with two touchdowns. Ingram heard the criticism of his Jackson and came to his defense this week.

“Lamar [Jackson] is a real quarterback,” Ingram said. “People can say what they want, but he can sit back there and drop dimes. He’s going to continue to improve and continue to get better. We have lots of playmakers on the outside – receivers, tight ends. You see fullbacks catching it. You see backs catching it out of the backfield. That’s what we want: a versatile offense and an explosive offense, many moving parts contributing.”

The Ravens are looking to begin a season 3-0 for the third time under Harbaugh. Doing so would mark just the fourth time it was accomplished. The Chiefs started 5-0 last season to kick off a tremendous year that eventually ended in the AFC Championship game with an overtime loss to the Patriots.

Odds Shark has the Chiefs listed as 5.5-point favorite for the game and the total is set at 52 — the highest of the week.

