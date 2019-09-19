How to Watch & Live Stream Eddie Money’s ‘Real Money’ TV Show Online

There are 5 episodes remaining in the late Eddie Money’s reality television show Real Money, and AXS TV is airing them Thursday nights at 8:30/7:30c. After Money passed away on September 13, the show holds extra significance for his family, friends, and fans.

AXS TV’s Eddie Money Tribute Preview

Eddie Money lost his battle with stage 4 esophageal cancer on Friday, September 13 at the age of 70; he is best known for his over 40-year career as a rock-and-roll entertainer, famous for hits including “Take Me Home Tonight” and “Two Tickets to Paradise.” His family, who starred in two seasons of Real Money alongside him, confirmed the news in a statement “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

After a hiatus, Real Money returned to AXS TV with new episodes on September 12, just one day before Money passed away. On the show’s recent episode, Eddie revealed his cancer diagnosis, adding “What I don’t want to do is, I don’t want to keep the fact that I had cancer from everybody.” He and his wife, Laurie, made the decision to share his cancer battle on their reality show so that it could hopefully help others going through similar struggles. Since the final 5 episodes were filmed after he was diagnosed with cancer, the remaining episodes in the series should also feature Eddie’s diagnosis and its impact on him and his family.

The official synopsis for Thursday, September 19’s episode reads “Rain or shine, Jesse is determined to prepare a meal for the family and crew. Eddie and Laurie discuss his tour schedule. Later, they meet up with artist Scott Jacobs where they finally get to see his finished portrait of Eddie.”

According to Eddie Money’s website, when the show’s season 2 renewal was announced in June 2018, Money said “I want to thank Mark Cuban and AXS TV for a second season. The kids are thrilled, so is ‘Buddy,’ our dog. I’m glad everybody is enjoying our entertaining and talented family… although my wife still doesn’t think I’m funny. I only wish I would have shot Real Money 10 years and 10 pounds ago! Ha!”

In honor of Eddie Money and his legacy, AXS TV aired a day-long tribute to the music and reality TV star.

Tune in to the final 5 episodes of Real Money season 2, Thursday nights at 8:30/7:30c on AXS TV.