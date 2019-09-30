Rockets vs Shanghai Sharks Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The long wait is over. NBA basketball is back with some preseason action as James Harden and Russell Westbrook take on the Shanghai Sharks of the Monday night in a exhibition matchup.

Rockets vs Shanghai Sharks Preview

The Houston Rockets changed things up this summer, sending veteran franchise point guard Chris Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook.

The move reunited Westbrook with his old teammate James Harden. The duo played together from 2009-12 in Oklahoma City, making the NBA Finals once during that time before Harden was traded to Houston.

“If we don’t win, I’ll take all the blame for it,” Harden told reporters at Rockets media day this week. “That’s just what the territory comes with. That’s why you have to go out there and win. That’s why we work extremely hard in the offseason to bring players in and whatever is necessary to give us the best chance to win. I know what’s at stake.”

But there’s only one ball, so how will having the two stars work?

“If Russ got it going and Russ is having one of those games that we’ve all seen before, guess what I’m going to do: sit back and watch the show, and vice versa,” Harden said. “It’s just a part of basketball. So you can’t sit up here and say, ‘Oh, Russ is going to have the ball for the first half and I’m going to have the ball the second half.’ No, things happen through the course of the game that you just flow with and go with.

“All of us in this locker room and this front office has one goal, and that’s to win it. However that happens, it’s going to happen, and we’re just going to figure it out.”

Westbrook is known for his relentless motor, which helped him average as triple-double the past two seasons. His demeanor has had an effect early on in practice, according to head coach Mike D’Antoni.

“With Russell, we have made it an emphasis to play at a faster pace, and hopefully it will carry over. Everybody is juiced up now, but we’ll see if they can push through when they get tired come November. We are going to try and step it up a little bit more this season.”

The Rockets saw their last two seasons end at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, but now have two recent MVPs on the roster thanks to the high-profile trade that swung the balance of power in the NBA.

“It’s going to be scary,” Westbrook said of a lineup that features both him and Harden. “That’s all I can tell you. It’s going to be scary. Not for us.”

There’s a chance Westbrook does not play on Monday night, but either way, basketball is back and it’s one of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory. The quest for a title starts with the Rockets’ matchup with the Shanghai Sharks at the Toyota Center. The teams also played last year in a game that the Rockets won 128 to 86.