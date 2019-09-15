Saints vs Rams Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two Super Bowl contenders collide as the Saints head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in a rematch of last year’s controversial NFC Championship game on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET

Saints vs Rams Preview

The blatant non-call in last year’s NFC Championship game between the Rams and Saints resulted in an NFL rule change, but it didn’t change the fact that the New Orleans players had to watch the Super Bowl from their couches. After some long months, the Saints get a chance at redemption.

“It feels like it was a long time ago,” Saints head coach Sean Payton said. “It’s part of our game. These are two different teams now, a lot of roster moves from last year to this year. We’re playing each other early in the season, so it doesn’t feel like that many games ago relative to the distance between when we played. You’re looking at two different teams.”

The narrative isn’t sticking around for the Rams players.

“That’s a New Orleans problem,” Rams corner Aqib Talib said. “That’s not an L.A. problem.”

Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was at the center of the play and can only smile when asked about his role in the play. How many times has he seen it?

“Four thousand to five thousand times, easy,” he told reporters this week.

Regardless of history, no-calls, or anything else, both teams are contenders for the NFC crown and the early season matchup is an important one going forward.

“I think our players, our coaches know the level of urgency that’s going to be needed for us to be at our best in order to give ourselves a chance to compete and hopefully come out of this thing 2-0,” Rams coach Sean McVay said.

The Saints were able to escape with a win against the Texans in Week 1 on Monday Night Football, using a last minute 58-yard field goal by Will Lutz.

Alvin Kamara had 169 yards from scrimmage in the contest and looked just fine with a slightly increased workload with his former running mate Mark Ingram departing in the offseason for the Ravens.

“You talk about a guy that’s got an unbelievable forward body lean. He’s always breaking tackles going forward,” McVay said of Kamara. “I’ve heard somebody refer to him that he’s like a kickstand guy. It’s like he’s got an extra leg. He’s able to just stay so balanced and so grounded.”

On the other side of the ball, all eyes will be on Todd Gurley, who had a good second half in the Rams 30-27 win over the Panthers, but has yet to fully put his injury concerns behind him.

Odds Shark has the Rams listed as two-point home favorites for the games, with a total of 52.5, one of the highest of the week.

