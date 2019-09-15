Seahawks vs Steelers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After an embarrassing loss against the Patriots to kick off the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers head home to the comfy confines of Heinz Field to take on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Steelers on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

Fox (live in select markets, including Seattle and Pittsburgh) is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle. Plus, if you’re looking to watch more NFL beyond this game, FuboTV is a great option, as CBS, NBC and NFL Network are also included, while NFL RedZone is available in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Steelers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live select markets, including Seattle and Pittsburgh). It also includes CBS, NBC and ESPN, making it the cheapest streaming service to have every channel that will have Seahawks and Steelers games this season.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Steelers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Steelers and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Seahawks vs Steelers Preview

Seattle played a tight game with the Bengals before a long Tyler Lockett-Russell Wilson connection in the fourth quarter that allowed the Seahawks to escape with a 21-20 victory. It wasn’t pretty in a game where Seattle was favored by nearly 10 points, but it wasn’t anything in comparison to what the Steelers went through against the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots.

Tom Brady and the New England offense seemed to score at will, coming away with a 33-3 victory. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll sympathized with Pittsburgh, understanding the challenges of the opening week. He doesn’t expect the same kind of performance out of the Steelers on Sunday.

“Opening games are always difficult,” Carroll said. “You don’t know what you’re going to get. New England couldn’t have looked better. Not everybody starts the way they think and not everybody stays the way they start. (The Steelers are) a loaded team.”

Pittsburgh failed to show they had an answer to replacing the production of wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell — who were All-Pros during their time in the Steel City.

“We’ve just got make more plays for (quarterback Ben Roethlisberger),” Steelers wide receiver Donte Moncrief told reporters. “It starts with the whole receiver’s room, everybody on offense. We’ve got to be better.”

The Steelers do have some history on their side. Over the storied career of veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are 8-1 after losses by at least 20 points.

And there’s also the fact that the Seahawks just didn’t play that well, especially on offense. Seattle was nearly doubled up in total yardage (429-233) and needed Wilson to come through with his usual late heroics against a Cincy squad that’s anticipated to be one of the worst in the league.

“We started off kind of rusty. It was something we had to get the hang of, but we have to start off faster than that,” said Seahawks running back Chris Carson, who had a pair of touchdowns.

The Seahawks did get a good look at second-round rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf, who impressed with four catches for 89 yards.

“I think most rookies don’t recognize things as fast, in their first couple of games at least, as fast as DK did in that first game,” Wilson said of Metcalf. “I thought that he saw things, he saw me scrambling, reacted quickly. He’s got a great response there.”

The Steelers are listed as 3.5-point favorites for the game, with a total of 47.5.

