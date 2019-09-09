Texans vs Saints Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The New Orleans Saints begin their quest for a third consecutive NFC South championship against the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Texans vs Saints Preview

It’s been a long offseason for the Saints, who have held onto the memory of a stinging and controversial loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship last season.

The Saints seemed to have their Super Bowl ticket close to punched late in the game, but officials missed an obvious pass interference call late in the fourth quarter. The Saints to kicked a field goal when a penalty would have extended their drive, and on the ensuring drive, the Rams then got the ball back and drove down the field to tie the score and eventually win in overtime.

The road to redemption starts on Monday Night Football against the Houston Texans.

Veteran quarterback Drew Brees — who’s entering his 19th season — spoke on the

“It’s got to strengthen you and motivate you,” Brees told reporters this week. “Anytime you have some sort of negativity or some sort of adversity, it’s: Are you going to allow it to affect you negatively or are you going to allow it to affect you positively? I think we take the approach that we’re going to let it affect us positively. The togetherness on this team, the strength of this team, the way guys are there to lift each other up and support each other, it’s pretty remarkable.”

Brees passed for just 3,992 yards last season, his lowest total since 2005. However, he still managed 32 touchdown passes and tossed just five interceptions — the lowest total of his career as a full-time starter.

Even Deshaun Watson, who will be under center for the Texans on Monday night, is a big fan.

“That’s crazy,” Watson said. “I’ve only been alive for 23 years, so it’s amazing to see what he’s done. And actually this summer I was looking at his stats and seeing the amount of years he’s had 5,000 yards, 5,000 yards, 5,000 yards, 4,000 yards and just constantly doing it.”

The Texans are looking to capitalize on the absence of Andrew Luck with the Colts to capture a second consecutive AFC South title. It was the Luck-led Colts that ended the Texans’ season last year.

“It’s going to be a great game. You’ve got two teams that are starting off the season with high hopes and two teams that have a lot of great players,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien continued. “I’m sure that the Saints are looking forward to having a good 2019, just like the Houston Texans are.”

The Texans are looking to find a viable option at running back after starter and Pro Bowl talent Lamar Miller went down in the preseason with a torn ACL.

Duke Johnson Jr. — who the Texans traded for earlier this offseason — is the next man up on the depth chart and journeyman Carlos could also get a shot as the team’s early down back.

Another piece that the Texans are trying to replace is former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, who Houston traded to Seattle after a contract dispute.

“We have a lot of guys out there,” Texans three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt said. “Obviously it’s tough to lose a player like that, but we have a lot of guys out there than can step up can make plays.”

New Orleans is listed as a 6.5 points favorite with a total of 52, according to Odds Shark.