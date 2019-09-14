How to Watch Texas vs Rice Football Online Without Cable

After a narrow loss to LSU last week, No. 12 Texas has a chance to get back on track against Rice on Saturday — a program the Longhorns are 41-1 against since 1966.

Texas vs Rice Preview

Texas will have a chance to respond to its first adversity of the season against Rice. Last week, the Longhorns roared back from a 20-7 halftime deficit, and traded seven touchdowns in the second half with LSU before eventually losing 45-38.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger finished with 401 yards passing and four touchdowns during the contest, but Texas couldn’t overcome some missed opportunities in the first half.

Texas coach Tom Herman didn’t sound too discouraged in the postgame.

“This is Game 2 of a marathon,” Herman said. “All our goals are still out there.”

The Texas players are eager to get on track as well before beginning Big 12 play against Oklahoma State on Sept. 21.

“Do we need to improve? Yeah. Are we bad? No we’re not at all,” said Texas defensive back Caden Sterns. “We firmly know who we are and how well we can play.”

Rice enters the game as a near five-touchdown underdog, but aren’t backing down from Herman and the high-powered longhorns.

“I think we all know it, but why does Rice play Texas? Why do we choose to go to the moon? Not because they are easy but because they are hard,” Rice coach Mike Bloomgren said. “That’s going to be the challenge that we accept and we embrace as a football team.”

Getting a win against Texas has proven even a little harder than space exploration of late for Rice. The Owls are averaging just 14 points per game — tied for 119th nationally.

Rice was beat by Wake Forest last week 41-21, falling to 0-2.

“You know, nobody is giving us a chance. I see the Vegas lines and all of those things. But, in this building, all we can think about is the things that we can control and the fight,” Bloomgren said. “Our guys, right now, they want to beat you in dominos. They want to fight you across the table and that’s what we need to have. So, going into this game, nobody is going to say ‘Okay, here it is. We’ll go play for 60 minutes and let them have it.’ That’s not the mentality of this program.”

There’s a connection between the programs with Herman, who was the Owls’ offensive coordinator from 2007-2008, making Rice one of the top offensive squads in the nation on the way to a 10-3 finish.

The game will be played at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans.