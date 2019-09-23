The Voice 2019 returns with a new season, cast changes, and all-new contestants, competing to be the winner of season 17. The show has lost longtime judge Adam Levine but has brought back Gwen Stefani, who will be facing off against the other coaches, including her boyfriend, Blake Shelton. The show will air twice per week, starting with tonight’s premiere, on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. The show will also air on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, you still have options for watching the new episodes as they air.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes NBC (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is one of 40-plus live TV channels included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Voice executive producer Audrey Morrissey dished to Parade about the blind auditions and what to expect from the show this season. Morrissey said, “It’s a great season. The talent’s wonderful. There are a lot of four-chair turns. People were having a blast and they were loving the talent. There’s definitely a lightness, a lot of fun. It’s like wall-to-wall laughs.” She continued, “The romance between Gwen and Blake is alive, but I think maybe even just that romance put love in the air. It was just like a very loving, fun place.”

One major change to the show that Morrissey has revealed is the elimination of “The Comeback Stage”, which was a digital companion series the show included the last two seasons. Morrisey explained, “We are not doing that this season. It definitely had its fans and critics. There are often people who don’t get a chair turn in the Blinds that just had an off day and, really, it’s great to see them get another chance. Then there are other people that felt, ‘Oh, my gosh, how could somebody who didn’t get a turn in the Blinds end up in the Live Shows when so many other people who did get turns didn’t?'”

Taylor Swift is joining the show this season, appearing as the Mega Mentor, to help each team of contestants. This is her second time appearing on the show as a mentor. Judge Gwen Stefani recently spoke with People about what Swift brings to the table on The Voice. She said, “[I] think Taylor’s gift is more her songwriting, and I feel like that’s the same for me so I thought we related to each other a lot. There’s so much to it, and she had so much to offer as far as advice. It’s pretty rare what she has accomplished. She’s just so relatable in the way she writes, especially to girls — and to me.” Swift previously appeared on the show on season 7, ten seasons ago.