How to Watch USA vs Uruguay Soccer Online Without Cable

The United States men’s national soccer team will host Uruguay for a friendly at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English) and TUDN (Spanish). If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

USA vs Uruguay Preview

The Stars and Stripes fell to Mexico 3-0 in a friendly at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Friday, their first match since they fell to El Tri 1-0 in July’s Gold Cup final.

“From my perspective, and you guys are going to think I’m crazy, I’m happier about this game than the Gold Cup final,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said, according to Pro Soccer USA. “Because in the Gold Cup final, I felt like all we did was play the ball long. And that was our only solution. And now, at least we tried to play in the way we’re envisioning.”

The USMNT struggled to manage Mexico’s pressure in the American third, but Berhalter’s side didn’t relent from their insistence on playing out of the back.

“We’re going to eat goals sometimes in that system,” goalkeeper Zack Steffen said, per Pro Soccer USA. “But It’s a system that we all believe in and we want to play. We want to have the ball, we want to make teams run, we want to wear them out. I’ve been doing it under Gregg for the past three, four years. It’s showed that it pays off, but we’re going to eat goals. It’s a process.”

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic noted his side played scared and lacked creativity.

“As of right now, yes, we still played with fear against them, and that is what I can’t really live with,” Pulisic said, per Pro Soccer USA. “That needs to change. We’re going to go out and give it everything the next time.”

He added: “There needs to be a lot more movement and a lot more just creativity within the team and the confidence to go out and play against good opponents. We have to go out there and play like we’re good enough to be out there and be confident and play without thinking twice about it.”

Pulisic, Steffen, Sean Johnson, John Brooks, Weston McKennie, and Alfredo Morales will miss the Uruguay test, returning to their club teams.

That will likely mean more time on the pitch for St. Louis native Josh Sargent. The 19-year-old forward came on for Gyasi Zardes in the 67th minute on Friday.

“It was a pretty cool experience, just definitely not our team’s night,” Sargent said, according to MLSsoccer.com. “We’ll have to look over the game, watch some video and try to figure some things out for the team and try to use that in our next game against Uruguay and hopefully put together a better team performance.”