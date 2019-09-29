Vikings vs Bears Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It will be a defensive clash on Sunday as the Chicago Bears play host to Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North battle.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Vikings vs Bears on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Vikings vs Bears on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Minneapolis and Chicago) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Vikings vs Bears on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Minneapolis and Chicago) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Vikings vs Bears on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Vikings vs Bears on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Vikings vs Bears and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Vikings vs Bears Preview

It doesn’t take any extra motivation for the Bears and Vikings to get up for a game against each other. Just ask Bears coach Matt Nagy.

“This is a division game, right?” Nagy said. “At home against a pretty good defense and an offense right now that’s like tops in the league in running the football. … You better come ready to buckle-your-chinstrap type deal. So the game is big. It’s a division, it’s at home. All these division games, we’re 0-1 right now at home versus a division opponent.”

The Bears are coming off a convincing Monday Night Football victory over the Redskins to move to 2-1. However, there is still plenty to improve upon, most notably the consistency aspect of the offense, which has sputtered nearly to a halt on some occasions this season.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky was a Pro Bowler a year ago, but has failed to impress so far this season, passing for 579 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Nagy was caught by the ESPN cameras yelling at Trubisky in what seemed to be an expletive rant.

“I have a little bit of a heated side to me at times, and I think there’s nothing wrong with that, but Mitch does, too,” Nagy said. “That’s just today’s world.”

“There’s nothing wrong with showing a little emotion, it’s part of the game,” Trubisky added.

The Vikings are also off to a 2-1 start, having beat the Raiders and Falcons, but losing to Green Bay. But Minnesota has had a tough go playing at Soldier Field, having a 3-15 record on the road against the Bears since 2000.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was asked this week about this challenge of playing at the Bears’ place.

“I don’t know. That’s what everybody told me when I got here. Then we won some games. I guess if you turn the ball over and you create penalties and you do dumb things, it’s a pretty hard place to play,” Zimmer said.

On top of a good defense, a strong run game should help. Minnesota had Dalvin Cook in their arsenal, who leads the NFL in rushing through three games. He has 375 yards and four touchdowns already this season.

Chicago is listed as a one-point home favorite for the game.

READ NEXT: How to Watch All Vikings Games Without Cable in 2019