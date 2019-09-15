Vikings vs Packers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After rolling the Chicago Bears with a strong defensive effort in Week 1, Green Bay gets another NFC North foe as the Minnesota Vikings roll into Lambeau Stadium on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Vikings vs Packers on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Vikings vs Packers Preview

The talk was all about the Bears defense heading into the season, but the Packers’ unit was the one to steal the show last Thursday, stifling Chicago’s offense all night.

The Packers held the Bears to just 254 yards of total offense, notched five sacks and allow just a field goal.

Now Green Bay is tasked with another division rival carrying a revitalized running back in Dalvin Cook. Cook rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries against the Atlanta last week. Cook missed his rookie season with a torn ACL and dealt with hamstring issues a year ago.

The Packers allowed just 46 yards on the ground to the Bears’ three-headed attack.

“Yeah, the run game, I mean it all starts, that running back, he’s an elite runner,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “Dalvin Cook’s an elite runner, and they did a nice job up front. They took it to Atlanta, quite frankly, last week.”

The respect is mutual, as Cook praised the Packers for their offseason additions like Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and safety Adrian Amos.

“The guys that they brought in are pretty good players,” Cook said. “They kind of added some rangy, long guys. I think their defensive speed is a plus for them, and they kind of fly around. I think that’s what’s going to get their defense charged up. I think we’ve got to kind of limit that for those guys and match speed for speed. We can do that.”

Despite the strong defensive effort, the Packer just squeaked by the Bears due to some offensive ineptitude. Meanwhile, the Vikings throttled the Falcons for most of the afternoon in their opener, leading 28-0 before Atlanta put up 12 points in the fourth quarter.

“You have Pro Bowl-caliber players on every level of the defense, great inside linebackers, two guys off the edge who can rush really, really well, and then a back end that can really cover, one of the top safeties in the league in Harrison, and obviously a great corner combo with Trae and Xavier,” Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said. “They do a great job of playing their scheme. They’ve been together for a while. They’re a tough team to try to attack.”

The Packers lead the all time series 60-54-3, but the Vikes won last time out 24-17 and are 5-1-1 in last seven meetings. Green Bay is a 2.5-point favorite for the game and the total is currently sitting at 43.

