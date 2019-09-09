How to Watch ‘A Very Brady Renovation’ Episodes Online

The long-awaited premiere of A Very Brady Renovation premieres on September 9, 2019, on the HGTV network, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. The six kids, all grown-up, from The Brady Bunch, pitch in to help renovate the house they grew up in on the show and restore it to its glory and beyond. For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or don’t have HGTV as part of their cable package, there are still options for watching the show online.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the HGTV on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

HGTV is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of HGTV on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes HGTV.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of HGTV on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Philo TV

HGTV is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch HGTV live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

For those looking for more information on the show, read on below for the cast details, a couple of episode descriptions and more show details.

“THE BRADY BUNCH” CAST TODAY:

Barry Williams (Greg)

Christopher Knight (Peter)

Eve Plumb (Jan)

Maureen McCormick (Marcia)

Mike Lookinland (Bobby)

Susan Olsen (Cindy)

HGTV “A VERY BRADY RENOVATION” CAST: In addition to each of the “kids” from The Brady Bunch appearing on the show, the show will also include talent from the HGTV network. These cast members include:

Jasmine Roth from Hidden Potential

Jonathan and Drew Scott from Property Brothers

Leanne and Steve Ford from Restored by the Fords

Mina Starsiak and Karen E. Laine from Good Bones

“A VERY BRADY RENOVATION” EPISODE 1: The title of the premiere is “Honey, We’re Home!” and the description of the episode reads, “The Brady Bunch actors have an emotional reunion at their famous TV home before beginning demolition; Jonathan and Drew Scott team up with Maureen McCormick and Susan Olsen to renovate the heart of the home, including the iconic staircase.”

“A VERY BRADY RENOVATION” EPISODE 2: Episode 2 airs on September 16, 2019 and it is called “Here’s the Second Story”. The plot synopsis of the episode states, “Jasmine Roth and Barry Williams create Mike Brady’s den out of three spaces in the original house; Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine work with Susan Olsen and Mike Lookinland on the Jack and Jill bathroom and kids’ rooms.”

Ahead of the premiere of A Very Brady Renovation, Jane Latman, president of HGTV, released this statement, “HGTV’s digital platforms allow us to offer our fans a constant stream of new Brady Bunch content. Brady superfans will see the astonishing transformation of the TV family home in A Very Brady Renovation and then can visit us online 24/7 to see so many more captivating Brady moments. We’re truly giving our viewers all Brady, all the time.” There will also be A Very Brady Aftershow and the HGTV description of the series reads, “After each episode of A Very Brady Renovation, the party will continue with a hosted Facebook aftershow from the Brady Bunch house. Hosted by Discovery Studios digital host Jason Pickens and broadcast from the living room of the newly renovated Brady Bunch house, each aftershow will spotlight members of the Brady cast as they share reactions to that week’s episode in front of a live audience.”