How to Watch ‘All Rise’ Premiere Online

The drama series All Rise premieres tonight on CBS at 9/8c. The series follows newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) and a cast of colorful characters as they navigate the Los Angeles legal system and push the boundaries of what true justice can be.

‘All Rise’ Season Premiere Preview

The synopsis for the “Pilot” episode reads, “Newly-appointed Judge Lola Carmichael works to get justice for people amidst a flawed legal process.” Simone Missick, who stars as the aforementioned judge, talked to about the series and why she was drawn to it and why it’s important for African American viewers.

“By the very nature of me being a black woman, it is a political statement,” she told TV Guide. “No woman of color can ascend to this level in her career, no matter whether it’s law enforcement, the medical profession, the legal profession, anything without having butted against a system that does not want to see her succeed, that does not believe that she deserves to be there.”

“So there is that part of the conversation that we get to examine, the idea of some people thinking she’s not the right person for the job. She’s unprepared,” Missick added. “Her youth belies her wisdom. All of those things that are ageist and sexist and then bigoted against her as an African-American woman. But then the other part of it is the lens with which she looks at the people standing in front of her.”

Wilson Bethel, who plays district attorney Mark Callan, said that the appeal of All Rise will be its optimistic outlook. “It is an essentially hopeful show, which you know, I think reminded me of a show like The West Wing,” she explained. “That element is one thing that I think makes the show really special. I mean, the cast itself makes the show super special. … [We have an] incredibly diverse, really, really talented cast, a deep pool of talent. We’ve got people with all different personal life experiences, professional experiences in this cast and people who represent all different kind of shapes, sizes, skin colors, [and] creeds.”