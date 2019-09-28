How to Watch App State vs Coastal Carolina Football Online

The Appalachian State Mountaineers football team will host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina, on Saturday.

Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State Preview

Coastal Carolina dropped their season opener to the Eastern Michigan Eagles 30-23 at home, but responded by winning three straight.

They took down Power 5 squad the Kansas Jayhawks 12-7 on the road, then secured blowout victories over the Norfolk State Spartans at home and the UMass Minutemen on the road.

Last week, eight Chanticleers combined to rush 46 times for 334 yards (7.3 yards per carry) and 6 touchdowns en route to a 62-28 final score in Amherst.

“I’m pleased overall with the win and pleased with the mindset we did show up to the game with,” Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell told WRNN 99.5 FM radio, according to Myrtle Beach Online.

Sophomore quarterbacks Fred Payton and Bryce Carpenter, who’ve split time under center all season, combined to complete 23 of 26 passes for 307 yards, 3 touchdowns, and an interception before freshman third-stringer Grayson McCall came in for mop-up duty.

Carpenter ran 12 times for a game-high 102 yards.

“I thought when the throws were there to be made we made them,” Chadwell said, per Myrtle Beach Online.

He added: “We know we have to be better, we have to be balanced, and balanced in different ways. Not by yardage or the number of throws, just making sure that we’re not where people say we’re one-dimensional and can’t make passes. We improved there and we’re going to have to continue to do that if we’re going to have a chance to play well in these next eight conference games.”

The Mountaineers are undefeated in three tries. They secured their own victory over a Power 5 school last week, taking down the UNC Tar Heels 34-31 in Chapel Hill.

“It was a big game, a lot of excitement, a lot of energy,” head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Monday, according to the North State Journal. “But for us, we’re moving on. Our goal is to win the Sun Belt championship and a bowl game with class, integrity, and academic excellence.”

The Tar Heels attempted a game-tying 56-yard field goal as time expired, but Appalachian State redshirt senior linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither broke through the line to get a hand on the kick.

Davis-Gaither made 5 solo tackles and had one of a pair of Mountaineers interceptions.

The other belonged to junior defensive end Demetrius Taylor, who also recorded 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble return for a touchdown.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen anything like that from one player in a single game,” Drinkwitz said of Taylor’s performance, according to The Charlotte Observer. “Obviously, he had a great game.”