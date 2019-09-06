How to Watch Arizona Cardinals Games Without Cable 2019

The cheapest streaming service that includes every channel that will have Cardinals games is Hulu With Live TV. For more info about Hulu With Live TV and other live stream options, read on below.

With a new regime in place and No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray leading the way, the Arizona Cardinals are looking to use an explosive offensive attack to help defy expectations in the tough NFC West in 2019.

Cardinals games this year will be on either Fox (13 games–televised in select markets) or CBS (3 games–televised in select markets), while one of the Fox games (Oct. 31 vs San Francisco) will also be on Amazon Prime.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Cardinals games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Cardinals Channels Included: Fox, CBS (both available live in Phoenix and other select markets), NFL Network, NFL RedZone (Sports Plus add-on)

Price: $54.99 per month; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus

It’s slightly more expensive than Hulu With Live TV (more on Hulu below), but FuboTV is a fantastic option. It comes with 100-plus channels in the main bundle, it includes NFL Network and NFL RedZone (Sports Plus add-on), it has some Fox games in 4K and it’s largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch Cardinals games live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes included with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Cardinals Channels Included: Fox, CBS (both are available live in Phoenix and other select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

Not only is this the cheapest streaming service that includes every channel that will have a Cardinals game this season, but Hulu With Live TV also comes with Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch Cardinals games live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Cardinals Channels Included: Fox (Sling Blue), CBS (Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel or CBS All-Access)

Price: $25 per month for Sling Blue; $5.99 per month for Prime’s CBS Channel or CBS All-Access

This option is $31 per month all together, but it quickly gets more expensive if you want what some of the above streaming services offer, such as DVR ($5 per month) or NFL RedZone ($10 per month). Plus, CBS isn’t included, so there’s the extra hassle of needing to use a second streaming service for those games. But if you just want the Fox games (13 Cardinals games will be on those channels), “Sling Blue” is a great, cheap option for that.

You can sign up for Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Cardinals games live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

For the CBS games, you can watch through either Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel or CBS All-Access:

Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which costs $5.99 per month and comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the CBS games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the CBS games on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Out-of-Market Games

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on your phone via the NFL Mobile app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Cardinals games and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Watch Games on Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them later in the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Arizona Cardinals 2019 Season Preview

The Cardinals made a decision in the offseason to press the reset button — again — firing head coach Steve Wilks after one 3-13 season and drafting quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick.

While bringing Murray aboard, the Cardinals had to ship away first-round quarterback Josh Rosen — who the team had taken just one year earlier with the No. 10 overall pick.

Rosen started 13 games for the Cardinals, passing for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Arizona dealt Rosen to Miami for second and fifth round picks.

“Taking this guy No. 1, I took a lot of grief for that,” Cardinals GM Steve Keim told The Ringer. “You have to make the tough decisions and avoid the outside noise— ‘Why’d you give up on this guy? Why would you trade this guy?’ … It’s unprecedented. I took [Rosen] in the top 10. I just felt that [Murray] was a generational talent that I just couldn’t pass up.”

Murray will have a chance to put up big numbers in head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s pass-heavy Air Raid offense.

“I’ve been around some pretty good ones, and he’s up there,” Kingsbury said of Murray. “And when you’re talking about just touch and accuracy and quick release, consistently throwing a tight spiral.”

Kingsbury was hired by the Cardinals after being fired by Texas Tech for going just 35-40 in six seasons.

“As a first-time (NFL) head coach, nobody has all the answers,” Keim said of hiring Kingsbury. “That job is humbling and as long as you take it with the mindset ‘I will lean on some of the people that I trust when I have questions,’ that’s all you can ask for. He’s been phenomenal in that area.

“He has a great core philosophy. He’s got a great demeanor. Players really like him, which is important because they have to buy in to what he is selling.”

Pass-rusher Chandler Jones, running back David Johnson and corner Patrick Peterson, who’s suspended for the first six games of the season for violating NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Johnson is one of the league’s highest paid running backs and is hoping to return to his All-Pro level of 2016, when he rushed for 1,239 yards and caught 80 balls for 879 yards. He missed almost all of 2017, returning last year to rush for 940 yards seven touchdowns. He also collected 50 passes for 446 yards.

The Cardinals face an uphill battle in the NFC West, battling against the 49ers, Seahawks and Rams. According to Odds Shark, the win total for Arizona this season is set at a modest 5.5.

Arizona has an especially hard December, seeing the Rams twice as well as the Seahawks, Browns and Steelers.