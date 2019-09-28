How to Watch Atletico vs Real Madrid Online Without Cable in US

Atlético Madrid will host Real Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday for the 223rd Madrid Derby.

For those in the United States looking to watch the match (3 p.m. ET start time), it will be televised on beIN Sports. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of beIN Sports on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

BeIN Sports is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is tailored largely towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Madrid Derby on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the match up to three days after it airs even if you don’t record it.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: The upper three bundles all include beIN Sports.

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Madrid Derby on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Madrid Derby 2019 Preview

Real Madrid sit atop La Liga with 14 points across six matches.

On Wednesday, they claimed their third league victory in a row, besting Osasuna 2-0 at home behind goals from Brazilian teenagers Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo. The latter was making his debut with the senior club.

“I’m very happy with the result and the hard work we put in, it was very important to get the three points,” forward Lucas Vázquez said, according to the team’s official website. “We must highlight the hard work of the whole team, from the first minute we came out very strong defensively and in attack and that is how we need to push on.”

“[Manager Zinedine Zidane] has been doing the same throughout his career, [using] all of the squad. We’re happy with that philosophy and that we all get minutes. Wins come through the whole group being together. This is what we have shown lately, the coach has the whole group, he gives us opportunities and if we train well and compete, we are capable of everything.”

Rodrygo, 18, came on for the 19-year-old Vinícius in the 71st minute then found the back of the net a minute later, receiving a long ball behind the Osasuna defense on the left flank before curling a shot inside the far post.

Vinícius picked out the top right corner from outside the box in the 37th minute.

“We’ve got to take things slowly with [Vinícius and Rodrygo], they’ll continue to develop,” Vázquez said, per the team’s site. “They’ve got everything it takes to go on and become two superb players. The message for them is that they need to keep on working just as they have been. They’re wonderful lads and as long as they’re gracious and work hard, they’re capable of achieving whatever they want. I’m pleased to have played and done what I enjoy doing out there.”

Atlético sit in third place on the league table with 13 points, trailing second-place Real Sociedad on goal differential.

Their last time out, Los Colchoneros topped Mallorca 2-0 to snap a three-match winless streak that included a 2-2 Champions League draw with Juventus.

“We kicked off the season very well, but then we didn’t perform as we wanted in the last three games,” Atlético captain and midfielder Koke said after the win, according to the team’s official website. “I think we have a great team, with young players. We have to be patient and, if we work hard, victories like tonight’s will come.”