How to Watch Barcelona vs Dortmund Online in USA

Borussia Dortmund will host FC Barcelona on Tuesday at Westfalenstadion in each side’s first Champions League test of the season.

Barcelona vs Dortmund Preview

Dortmund in Second Place in the Bundesliga

With three victories and one defeat, Dortmund sit a point behind undefeated RB Leipzig on the Bundesliga table.

On Saturday, they rebounded from a 3-1 road loss to Union Berlin to pound Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 at home.

“Sure, it ended 4-0 in the end, but it was a difficult match nonetheless,” Dortmund manager Lucien Favre said, according to the team’s official website. “Leverkusen played well and managed to cause us a lot of problems. If they’d managed to score a goal then it could well have turned out differently. We defended well, which was certainly a requirement today.”

Leverkusen dominated in time of possession (67%-33%), shots (12-9), and passes (695-347), but the home team held a considerable advantage in shots on net (7-2).

“It was a good performance from the entire team,” Dortmund defender and Danish international Thomas Delaney said, according to the team’s site. “We were clinical. It’s never easy to play against Leverkusen.”

Ansu Fati Brilliant in First Start

The Blaugrana dropped their La Liga debut to Athletic Bilbao, but they’ve responded with a pair of victories sandwiched around a draw with Osasuna and now sit in fifth place on the league table.

In their last match, a 5-2 victory over Valencia on Saturday, 16-year-old winger Ansu Fati got his first career start and scored in the second minute. Five minutes later, he collected his first career assist with a feed to midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Fatu came on for 12 minutes in a Matchweek 2 victory over Real Betis, becoming the second-youngest player to take the pitch for Barcelona. A week later, in the Osasuna draw, he came off the bench again and became the youngest ever to score for Barça.

“There’s going to be a lot of hype with Ansu — a lot,” Barça manager Ernesto Valverde said after the win over Valencia, according to ESPN. “What we have to do is try and keep it down. Our job is to protect the player.

“But there’s no denying Ansu is a player who has something special. He seems much more mature than his age. We saw things [against Valencia] that we see in training.”

He added: “It’s not easy to be a Barcelona player, especially for a player as young as Ansu. It’s not normal to score with your first touch and to assist with your second. This performance was a bit exaggerated in that sense.

“Things will even themselves out. We want him to get to know the league and to see how complicated it is [playing for Barcelona]. The kid is still developing.”