How to Watch Baylor vs Rice Football Online Without Cable

The Baylor Bears football team will hit the road for the first time this season when they visit the Rice Owls on Saturday.

Baylor vs Rice Preview

The Bears haven’t played since September 7, when they blasted the UTSA Roadrunners 63-14 at home to improve to 2-0.

Baylor outgained the Roadrunners 546-266 and held them scoreless in the first half. Ten Bears combined for 39 carries, 368 rushing yards, and 5 touchdowns on the ground.

“Obviously a good win for us. Proud of our guys for the way they played,” Baylor head coach Matt Rhule said, according to 247Sports. “I thought it was a pretty complete game, clean game, not a lot of penalties. Didn’t turn the football over. Not a lot of missed assignments or errors or things of that nature, so we looked like we knew what we were doing in a lot of different areas.

“Offensively I thought we were efficient, especially in the first half. Defensively our ones I thought played really well, and special teams–wise, to score a touchdown, obviously, that’s a pretty complete game.”

Senior wideout Denzel Mims made 7 grabs for 101 yards and 3 touchdowns, all game highs. He was also on the field when redshirt junior cornerback Grayland Arnold returned a punt 73 yards for a score.

“Denzel has embraced being — he’s always been a physical player, but he’s embraced the effort, the preparation, and even some of those catches he made today going back for the ball, all the different types of catches and ball skills required,” Rhule said, per 247Sports. “He was on the punt return team when the touchdown was scored. Not a lot of guys that have his type of stats in a game also played on the special teams, as well, and he certainly did. Pleased with him in a lot of different areas.”

The Owls are winless in three tries, falling most recently to the Texas Longhorns 48-13 at home. The Longhorns outgained Rice 509-266 and kept them off the scoreboard through three quarters.

“Tonight was a very frustrating day to be a coach,” Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren said, according to The Associated Press. “It was a hard day at the office. We weren’t just committed to the run, we were trying other things. Luckily, we popped a few passes at the end of the game and a few runs, and it was a little bit better.”

He added: “They did a lot of things to make it tough on us. I think from one to 22, we couldn’t really match up with them. We had a handful of guys that could match up with them for 60 minutes.”