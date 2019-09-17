How to Watch BIP Finale & Reunion Episodes Online 2019

Bachelor in Paradise is heading towards its 2019 finale. Some couples have broken up, some will get engaged, and others will confront season-long dramas now that the series has wrapped shooting. The finale and reunion episodes will air consecutively from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT on September 17.

For those who do not have a cable subscription, you may be wondering how to watch the finale and reunion episodes online. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for AT&T TV Now right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

Preview

Several different cast members opened up during the finale and reunion episodes. Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Blake Horstmann were asked to discuss the Stagecoach Festival, which is where Blake slept with both Caelynn and Kristina Schulman. Reality Steve reports that Caelynn received support from the audience support, despite admitting that she exaggerated details and lied about the experience.

An unexpected source of drama is engaged couple Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski. The couple open up about their issues on stage, but fortunately, they manage to resolve them to the point that Katie feels comfortable putting her engagement ring back on.

The reunion episode will dive into the other couples that are engaged, including Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty, and Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin. There are a handful of other couples who are still together, even if they are not engaged. These couples are Caelynn and Dean Unglert, Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones, and Whitney Fransway and Conner Saeli.

The reunion will also introduce the new Bachelor: Peter Weber. Weber is a pilot from the previous season of The Bachelorette, and his season will begin filming a week after the reunion airs. Reality Steve gives some insight into Weber and how he’s approaching his titular stint. “[Weber] says what pretty much every guy getting introduced in that role says,” he writes. “With he’s ready to find love, the process works, he’s so excited, and he even got emotional on stage talking about it.”