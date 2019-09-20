How to Watch Boise State vs Air Force Football Online Without Cable

The Boise State Broncos will host the Air Force Falcons at Albertsons Stadium on Friday night

Air Force vs Boise State Preview

The Falcons improved to 2-0 on Saturday when they topped the Colorado Buffaloes 30-23 in overtime on the road.

Air Force junior running back Kadin Remsberg carried 25 yards for a score to open extra time before the defense sealed the victory on the Buffs’ ensuing possession.

“It’s like the best feeling ever,” Remsberg said, according to The Gazette. “We’re playing this Power 5 team. A lot of us feel jaded that we didn’t get a lot of the offers from Power 5 teams that we think we deserved. This is huge for us.”

The Falcons, who sport a triple-option offense, rushed 52 times for 289 yards and a pair of scores. Remsberg went 146 yards on his 23 attempts. Junior quarterback Donald Hammond III completed 7 of his 12 passes for 155 yards, 2 touchdowns, and a pick, and he added 22 yards and a score on the ground.

Air Force hadn’t beaten a Power 5 team on the road since 2007, when they bested the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend, Indiana.

“It’s huge for the team knowing that we can do it,” Hammond said, per The Gazette. “Last year we felt like we could. Today we proved that we can.

“It’s huge.”

Boise State opened their season with a 36-31 road upset of the Florida State Seminoles. They’ve since logged home victories over the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Portland State Vikings.

The Broncos have been solid against the run, surrendering just 3.5 yards per carry. On Friday, they’ll be tasked with stopping an offense that ranks second in the nation in rushing yards per game (356) and 13th in yards per attempt (6.1).

“It’s not just triple option. They actually are very creative in their formations,” Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin said this week, according to the Idaho Statesman. “They’re creative in how they attack each team. They try to find, like every offense does, a weakness and try to attack it.”

Broncos outside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding, who spent the previous 15 seasons on the Eagles staff, has experience defending the triple option from his Big Sky clashes with the Cal Poly Mustangs.

“It’s always a challenge, there’s no doubt about it,” Schmedding said, per the Idaho Statesman. “You have a system that really hasn’t been broken for 100 years, right? It works, and they do a great job with it and they have their unique spin.”

He added: “Everybody thinks triple option is three yards and a cloud of dust. That’s not this. They have explosive plays and they rely on explosive plays.”