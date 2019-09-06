How to Watch Bucs Games Online Without Cable 2019

The cheapest streaming service that includes every channel that will have Buccaneers games is FuboTV. For more info about FuboTV and other live stream options, read on below.

With Bruce Arians in as the new head coach and an array of offensive weapons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a chance to be one of the most entertaining teams in the NFL in 2019.

Bucs games this year will be on either Fox (12 games–televised in select markets), CBS (1 game–televised in select markets) or NFL Network (2 games–nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Bucs games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Bucs Channels Included: Fox, CBS, (both available live in Tampa and other select markets), NFL Network, NFL RedZone (Sports Plus)

Price: $54.99 per month; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus

Not only is this the cheapest streaming service that includes every channel that will have a Bucs game this season, but FuboTV is just a fantastic option overall. It comes with 100-plus channels in the main bundle, it has an option for NFL RedZone (Sports Plus add-on), it has some Fox games in 4K and it’s largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch Bucs games live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes included with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Bucs Channels Included: Fox, CBS (both are available live in Tampa and other select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

NFL Network isn’t included, but this is the cheapest streaming service for the other 14 Bucs games this season, plus Hulu With Live TV also comes with Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch Bucs games live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Bucs Channels Included: Fox (Sling Blue), NFL Network (Sling Blue), CBS (Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel or CBS All-Access)

Price: $25 per month for Sling Blue; $5.99 per month for Prime’s CBS Channel or CBS All-Access

This option is $31 per month all together, so it’s the cheapest overall, but it quickly gets more expensive if you want what some of the above streaming services offer, such as DVR ($5 per month) or NFL RedZone ($10 per month). Plus, CBS isn’t included, so there’s the extra hassle of needing to use a second streaming service for those games. But if you just want the Fox and NFL Network games (14 Bucs games will be on those channels), “Sling Blue” is a great, cheap option for that.

You can sign up for Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Bucs games live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

For the CBS games, you can watch through either Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel or CBS All-Access:

Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which costs $5.99 per month and comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the CBS games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the CBS games on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Out-of-Market Games

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on your phone via the NFL Mobile app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bucs games and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Watch Games on Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them later in the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Buccaneers 2019 Season Preview

Last year, the Buccaneers went 5-11 for the second straight season before firing head coach Dirk Koetter and replacing him with Bruce Arians, who took the Arizona Cardinals to the Super Bowl following the 2008 campaign.

Still, Tampa Bay boasted a potent offense, ranking fifth in yards per drive, 10th in points per drive, and first in total passing yards despite an offensive line that gave up the fourth-most hits in the NFL. The unit also saw their running backs get stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage 24.7 percent of the time — only two teams surrendered such hits a higher rate.

The team signed former Cardinals and Cleveland Browns lineman Earl Watford over the offseason, but didn’t do much else to improve the group.

“I believe we have a great offensive line,” quarterback Jameis Winston said after the team’s third preseason game, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “I haven’t gotten touched, I haven’t gotten dirty the last two games. You could say it’s because I haven’t played [much], but I say they were doing a great job of protection and we’re going to get better, myself included.”

Running back Peyton Barber led the squad in rushing yards last year, carrying 234 times for 871 yards (3.7 yards per carry). He added 92 yards through the air and six total touchdowns. In 2019, he’ll share time in the backfield with 2018 second-round pick Ronald Jones, third-year pro Dare Ogunbowale, and Andre Ellington, who overlapped with Arians for four and a half seasons with the Cardinals.

“That’s why I’ve been high on our backs,” Arians said, according to Buccaneers.com. “Because Peyton is a pounding guy that has a great jump cut, that’s getting six, getting five. Then RoJo can hit the home run, but he can also pound it in there. He made some really good cutbacks and his explosiveness shows up. Dare pass protects in nickel back, Ellington pass receiver, nickelback-type guy.

“I like our room, I really do.”

The Bucs hired former NFL quarterback Byron Leftwich and former New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles to serve as offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator under Arians.

Only six teams surrendered more yards per drive and only three gave up more points per drive in 2018.

“Having [Bowles] as a coordinator is a player’s dream because he’s really a players’ coach and he’s dedicated to wanting to see us do good on the field,” cornerback Carlton Davis said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “He’s obviously a genius when it comes to defense, but he’s a really cool guy. He allows us to be ourselves.”