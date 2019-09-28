How to Watch BYU vs Toledo Football Online

The Toledo Rockets football team will host the BYU Cougars at the Glass Bowl on Saturday afternoon

The game (Noon ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of dozens of college football games and other live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch BYU vs Toledo live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

BYU vs Toledo Preview

The Cougars have had arguably the nation’s toughest schedule to this point: They’re the only squad to play Power 5 foes in each of their first four contests, and three of those opponents were ranked at the time.

BYU opened their season by getting blown out at home by the then-No. 14 Utah Utes, then won a pair of games by three — on the road against the unranked Tennessee Volunteers and at home against the then-No. 24 USC Trojans. Last week, the No. 22 Washington Huskies plastered the Cougars 45-19 in Provo.

The home team managed just 79 rushing yards on 27 carries (2.9 yards per carry) and got outgained 477-356.

“We’ve faced some really good teams, but I think that [Washington] put us in a really tough spot,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. “They got up ahead on us and whenever we tried to get momentum, they were able to stop it.”

He added: “I knew that going into this part of our schedule, we would need our depth. We felt like we have a huge emphasis on our depth. [Washington] put us in a really tough spot. Their coaching staff did an amazing job preparing. It would have been nice to have that one back.”

Graduate transfer running back Ty’Son Williams left the game with an injury late in the first half. On Sunday, he announced he’d miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

“Having no regrets as every time I gave it my all when I was out there,” he wrote on Instagram. “I appreciate all my family and friends reaching out as I always say ‘I love y’all.'”

Toledo dropped their season debut to the Kentucky Wildcats 38-24 on the road. They bounced back with a pair of victories, blowing out the Murray State Racers 45-0 at home then edging the Colorado State Rams 41-35 in Fort Collins.

The Rockets stopped a Rams passing play on their 2-yard line as time expired.

“The last play was kind of crazy,” Toledo junior defensive back Tycen Anderson said, according to The Blade. “Number 22 came across the middle late on an overlap and the quarterback put the ball right on him and Saeed Holt was right there to make the tackle. He tried to pitch it forward and that’s when I came up and tackled the dude he pitched it to. The last play was real crazy, but I’m happy we got the win.”