Colts vs Chargers Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Jacoby Brissett era begins for the Indianapolis Colts in a hurry against a tough Los Angeles Chargers squad on the west coast on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Colts vs Chargers on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Colts vs Chargers on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

If you want an option that lets you watch as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Indianapolis and Los Angeles) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Colts vs Chargers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Colts vs Chargers on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Colts vs Chargers and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Colts vs Chargers Preview

The Colts kick off their season just a few weeks removed from the shocking announcement that franchise quarterback Andrew Luck was going to retire.

Luck — the No. 1 overall pick in 2012 — had been the centerpiece of the Colts plans for a Super Bowl run, making four Pro Bowls and most recently winning the Comeback Player of the Year last season, throwing for 4,593 yards, tossing 39 touchdowns.

But the injuries started to pile up for Luck, which he said sucked the love out of the game for him.

“This is not an easy decision. Honestly, it’s the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me,” an emotional Luck said in a press conference after his plans were made public. “For the last four years or so, I’ve been in this cycle of injury, pain, rehab, injury, pain, rehab, and it’s been unceasing, unrelenting, both in-season and offseason, and I felt stuck in it. The only way I see out is to no longer play football.”

But Indy isn’t the only squad missing pieces, which Chargers skipper Anthony Lynn pointed out while talking to reporters.

“They go into this game without Andrew Luck, but I go into this game without one of the best left tackles in the game, Russel Okung (blood clots), one of the best safeties in the game in Derwin James (broken foot) and one of the top running backs in the league in Melvin Gordon (holdout),” Lynn said. “I see it every day. You’ve got to step up and overcome it.”

Gordon’s holdout has been a black cloud over the Chargers preparation for the season and negotiations have come to a standstill. Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said recently that any contact extension talks with Gordon will be postponed until after the season.

The basically means that Gordon can play for his $5.605 million salary this season, or miss the year, a la Le’Veon Bell with the Pittsburgh Steelers a year ago.

Gordon is reportedly seeking a contract that pays more than $10 million per year. It would put him only behind the likes of elite backs Todd Gurley, Le’Veon Bell, David Johnson and now Ezekiel Elliott, who recently signed his big ticket with the Cowboys.

“I’m disappointed it has lasted this long,” Telesco said. “I pride myself in having solutions to problems, and I haven’t solved this one yet. We know what he means to our team, and even bigger than that what he means to our organization. But the other side is we have a big game coming up this week with the Colts, and I’m confident in the players that we have on the field right now will play well.”

