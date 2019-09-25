How to Watch ‘Chicago Med, Fire & PD’ Online

Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire all have their season premieres tonight, on September 25, 2019, on the NBC network. Chicago Med season 5 premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT; Chicago Fire season 8 will premiere at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT; and Chicago PD will start season 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. For those who would like to watch one, two or all of the episodes but they do not have a cable subscription, there are still options for you.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes NBC (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is one of 40-plus live TV channels included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Now that you have the rundown on how to watch the shows online, read on below for details on each of the shows, from episode descriptions to cast details.

Chicago Med

“Chicago Med” Cast:

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead

Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton

Torrey DeVitto as Dr. Natalie Manning

Colin Donnell as Dr. Connor Rhodes

Brian Tee as LCDR Dr. Ethan Choi

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood

Mekia Cox as Dr. Robyn Charles

Alexandra Grey as Denise Lockwood

“Chicago Med” Season 5 Episode 1: The premiere episode is titled “Never Going Back to Normal” and the description of the episode reads, “Will and Natalie battle for their lives after a car accident; an investigation is launched following the suspicious death of Cornelius Rhodes; Maggie receives life-changing news; Dr. Charles cuts his honeymoon short to tend to a patient.”

“Chicago Med” Season 5 Episode 2: “We’re Lost in the Dark” is the title of episode 2 and it is set to air on October 2, 2019. The plot synopsis of the episode states, “Dr. Choi and Dr. Charles have difficult decisions to make as a dying man tries to preserve his life with a controversial scientific method; Dr. Marcel and April clash over how to handle a mysterious patient; Will questions Natalie’s capabilities.”

“Chicago Med” Season 5 Episode 3: Episode 3 will air on October 9, 2019 and it is titled “In the Valley of the Shadows”.

“Chicago Med” Season 5 Episode 4: “Infection, Part II” is the title of this episode and it will air on October 16, 2019.

“Chicago Med” Season 5 Episode 5: The fifth episode is “Got a Friend in Me” and it will be on TV on October 23, 2019.

“Chicago Med” Season 5 Episode 6: Episode 6 is called “It’s All in the Family” and it will air October 30, 2019.

Chicago PD

“Chicago PD” Cast:

Jason Beghe as Detective Sergeant Henry “Hank” Voight

Jesse Lee Soffer as Police Detective Jay Halstead

Patrick John Flueger as Police Officer Adam Ruzek

Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess

LaRoyce Hawkins as Police Officer Kevin Atwater

Tracy Spiridakos as Police Detective Hailey Upton

“Chicago PD” Season 7 Episode 1: “Doubt” is the name of the premiere episode and the plot description of the premiere reads, “When Kelton is found murdered, Voight’s grudge against the mayor-elect puts him under suspicion; Upton and Halstead are eager to prove their sergeant’s innocence, but the more evidence they gather, the closer they come to doing the opposite.”

“Chicago PD” Season 7 Episode 2: The second episode will air on October 2, 2019 and it is called “Assets”. The episode description states, “When Atwater goes undercover in a drug syndicate, he learns there may be more to its kingpin than meets the eye; Halstead tries to join Atwater undercover, but finds himself at a disadvantage; Voight petitions the brass to show Ruzek leniency.”

“Chicago PD” Season 7 Episode 3: The title of episode 3 is “Familia” and it will air on October 9, 2019.

“Chicago PD” Season 7 Episode 4: “Infection, Part III” is the name of the fourth episode and it will broadcast on October 16, 2019. We are guessing it is part of a cross-over with the other shows, who have similar titles for their fourth episodes this season.

“Chicago PD” Season 7 Episode 5: On October 23, 2019, this episode will air and it is titled “Brother’s Keeper”.

Chicago Fire

“Chicago Fire” Cast:

Jesse Spencer as Captain Matthew Casey

Taylor Kinney as Lieutenant Kelly Severide

Monica Raymund as Gabriela “Gabby” Dawson

Lauren German as Leslie Elizabeth Shay

Charlie Barnett as Peter Mills

David Eigenberg as Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd

Annie Ilonzeh as Emily Foster

“Chicago Fire” Season 8 Episode 1: The premiere episode is titled “Sacred Ground” and the description reads, “The mattress factory fire spirals out of control; truck and squad lay it on the line in hopes of getting the trapped victims out alive.”

“Chicago Fire” Season 8 Episode 2: “A Real Shot in the Arm” is the title of episode 2 and the plot synopsis of the episode reads, “Casey struggles to get Boden to sign off on an energetic new recruit; Foster extends an olive branch to her irritating new medic; Otis inspires Herrmann to seek new partners at Molly’s; Brett realizes life in Fowlerton will take some getting used to.” It will air on October 2, 2019.

“Chicago Fire” Season 8 Episode 3: The third episode is called “Badlands” and it will broadcast on October 9, 2019.

“Chicago Fire” Season 8 Episode 4: “Infection, Part I” is the title of episode 4 and it will air on October 16, 2019, as part of the series of episodes across the three series’.

“Chicago Fire” Season 8 Episode 5: Episode 5 is called “Buckle Up” and it will air on October 23, 2019.