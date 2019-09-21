How to Watch Clemson vs Charlotte Football Online Without Cable

The Clemson Tigers football team will host the Charlotte 49ers at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Charlotte vs Clemson Preview

The top-ranked Tigers, who last year went 15-0 en route to their second national title in three years, are undefeated in three tries this season.

They hit the road for their first road game of the season last week, demolishing the Syracuse Orange 41-6.

Clemson outgained their foes 612-187. Still, head coach Dabo Swinney saw room for improvement on both sides of the ball.

“Offensively, we were explosive but we need to become more efficient at times,” head coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday, according to 247Sports. “Really proud how we protected our QB. No sacks. Only five negative yards all game. But a lot we are leaving out there. Some plays we are leaving out there. Didn’t do a good job on third down last night. Too many three-and-outs. Plays that were there that we are not making consistently enough, whether making the catch, making the block, or making the throw.”

He added: “We’re still a work in progress [on defense], but I really like what I see there.”

Sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence went 22-of-39 for 395 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

“I think we missed a lot on offense, me and just kind of everyone, just weren’t clicking in the beginning completely,” Lawrence said, per 247Sports. “But I was proud of the way we finished and kept fighting.

“Big picture, a lot of yards, a lot of big plays, scored a lot of points and did a lot of good things. But we know that we can be a lot better.”

Lawrence has now thrown 5 interceptions on the season. As the full-time starter last year, he threw just 4.

“I think some of them have just been defense making good plays,” Lawrence said, per 247Sports. “That’s been probably half of them. And then the other ones just whether it’s me trying to do too much like the one today when I was rolling out, or I underthrew one against Texas A&M.”

The 49ers are 2-1, having sandwiched blowout home victories over the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the UMass Minutemen around a road loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

They’re led by 34-year-old head coach Will Healy, who was the Austin Peay Governors head coach for three seasons before taking the Charlotte job in December.

“People are going to be talking about Charlotte football and that helps us a lot,” Healy said of the matchup with Clemson, according to The Associated Press. “Now it’s up to us to go out there and put a great brand of football on the field and to be competitive in the football game.”