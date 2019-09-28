How to Watch CMU vs WMU Football Online Without Cable

The Western Michigan Broncos will host in-state MAC rivals the Central Michigan Chippewas at Waldo Stadium on Saturday.

Central Michigan vs Western Michigan Preview

The Chippewas are 2-2 and 1-0 in the conference, having secured a 45-24 home victory over the Akron Zips two weeks ago.

Last week, they narrowly upset the Miami Hurricanes, falling 17-12.

Junior quarterback David Moore, in his second start since taking over for injured graduate transfer Quinten Dormady, cut the Miami lead to five with a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:16 remaining. But following a Hurricanes punt, Moore threw a pick with 33 seconds remaining, ending the comeback bid.

“I’m really proud of those kids in that locker room,” first-year Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain said, according to Central Michigan Life. “They made a decision and a choice this week to go out and really play hard, and I’ll tell you what, we played hard, which was great to see.”

Neither team could get anything going on the ground. Miami rushed 34 times for 51 yards (1.5 yards per carry) and the Chippewas amassed 31 yards on 27 rushes (1.1 yards per carry).

Central Michigan’s defense got the team on the board early in the second quarter, sacking Miami redshirt freshman quarterback Jarren Williams in the end zone.

The Hurricanes converted on just one of their 10 third-down conversion attempts.

“That was a great effort by our defense,” Chippewas junior defensive lineman Robi Stuart said, per Central Michigan Life. “We really prepared a lot for this week. We really looked inside ourselves and saw what we had to do.”

He added: “We all knew we could do it. We all knew we had that in us, every single one of us did. We’re not someone to take lightly.”

The Broncos are also 2-2. Saturday will be their first MAC contest of the season.

Last week, Western Michigan turned a 21-0 deficit against the Syracuse Orange into a five-point game, ultimately falling 52-33 on the road. Across their first five possessions, the Broncos turned the ball over on downs once and lost three fumbles, including one on a punt return.

“Obviously, really disappointed after all the turnovers, the guys were hanging and hanging and by end of third quarter we were in the game,” Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester said, according to The Associated Press. “That was the goal, stay in the game late and make a play in the last couple of drives. The offense had two or three opportunities to score to take the lead and we didn’t. That’s the most frustrating thing. We moved the ball which I was proud of.”