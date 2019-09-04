CNN Climate Town Hall Schedule & Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Tonight is the CNN Climate Crisis Town Hall. The event begins at 5 p.m. Eastern tonight – September 4, 2019 – and lasts until midnight Eastern. Ten Democratic presidential candidates will be speaking about their plans for climate change for 40 minutes apiece. There weren’t any public tickets for this event available. The audience was chosen from Democratic and Independent voters and interested stakeholders, CNN shared. Read on to find out how you can watch the event online. The second section of this article will include details about the schedule.

How To Watch a Live Stream of the Climate Town Hall

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of CNN on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

You can also stream the event on CNN.com and mobile devices using CNN's apps for Android or iOS, or via the CNNgo apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Android TV, SiriusXM Channels 116, 454, 795 and the Westwood One Radio Network.

Schedule for the Town Hall

Here’s the schedule for the town hall tonight, in case you’re only interested in hearing from specific candidates. This schedule was provided by CNN. All times are Eastern.

5 p.m. Eastern: Julian Castro will be interviewed by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer

5:40 p.m.: Andrew Yang who be interviewed by Blitzer

6:20 p.m.: Kamala Harris will be interviewed by CNN’s Erin Burnett

7 p.m.: Amy Klobuchar will be interviewed by Burnett

8 p.m.: Joe Biden will be interviewed by CNN’s Anderson Cooper

8:40 p.m.: Bernie Sanders will be interviewed by Cooper

9:20 p.m.: Elizabeth Warren will be interviewed by CNN’s Chris Cuomo

10 p.m.: Pete Buttigieg will be interviewed by Cuomo

10:40 p.m.: Beto O’Rourke will be interviewed by CNN’s Don Lemon

11:20 p.m.: Cory Booker will be interviewed by Lemon

Bill Weir, CNN’s chief climate correspondent, will also be joining with questions throughout the town hall tonight.

Kamala Harris had originally declined the invitation to the town hall due to a scheduling conflict, CNN reported, but then changed her mind and said she’d participate. Spokeswoman Lily Adams said: “We were happy to change our schedule to accommodate such a critical conversation.”

Julian Castro waited until he reached the polling requirements for the September debate before accepting his invitation to the town hall.

All 10 of the Democrats participating in the town hall have also qualified for the September Democratic debates. They hit 2 percent in four qualifying polls and have raised money from 130,000 donors or more. The Democrats who didn’t qualify are also not participating in this town hall. However, some of them are still trying to qualify for the October debates.

The September debate will take place on September 12, 2019 at Texas Southern University. The debate will be from 8-11 p.m. Eastern and is hosted by ABC and Univision. The debate after that will take place on October 15, 2019 in Ohio. If more than 10 candidates qualify, there might be a second debate on October 16. Candidates have until October 1 to meet the requirements for the October debate, which are the same as the requirements for the September debate.

