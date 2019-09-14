How to Watch Colorado vs Air Force Football Online Without Cable

Fresh off a dramatic come-from-behind win against Nebraska, the Colorado Buffaloes will look to improve to 3-0 when they host the Air Force Falcons at Folsom Field on Saturday.

Air Force vs Colorado Preview

Colorado opened their 2019 season by throttling the Colorado State Rams 52-31. They improved to 2-0 last week, erasing a 17-point deficit in the second half to best the Nebraska Cornhuskers 34-31 in overtime.

“When the guys come back in, we turn the page and we’re on to the next opponent which is Air Force,” Buffs head coach Mel Tucker said after practice on Monday, according to 247Sports. “The focus was good today. I anticipate that it will continue to be like that.”

The Falcons sport a triple-option offense, something Colorado safety Mikial Onu, a graduate transfer, has experience going up against. As a member of the SMU Mustangs, he suited up twice against the Navy Midshipmen, who also run the triple option.

“The biggest thing in going against a triple option is your eyes, your communication, making sure you are focused on your keys,” Onu said, per 247Sports. “You have to be really disciplined. It can be easy for your eyes to go to the wrong place and all they need is a quick second to get you out of place and it can be a touchdown.

“As much as I can, I am trying to be a vocal leader and I am going to stress all week, ‘Keep your eyes on your guy, on your key.’ If we do that, we’ll be fine. I think we’re going to have a really good game plan, so it is up to us to make sure we execute it.”

He added: “You can’t assume every play is going to be a run, which is a huge challenge. They run, run, run, run, run, run… and as soon as you assume another run is coming, they are going to burn you. It is almost like they are watching you and waiting for you to step up for the run so they can set up a pass.

“It goes back to discipline. You have to be disciplined enough to do your job every single play. You don’t want to do too much, or they are going to make you pay.”

The Falcons haven’t played since August 31, when they took their season debut against the Colgate Raiders 48-7 at home.

Junior quarterback Donald Hammond III ran in a trio of touchdowns, carrying five times total for 26 yards. He attempted just one pass, finding junior wideout Geraud Sanders for 41 yards.

Air Force rushed 65 times for 423 yards, and 17 Falcons had at least one carry.

“We scored 48 points throwing the ball once,” Hammond said, according to The Gazette. “That should be a reason for other teams to be scared of us.”