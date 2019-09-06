How to Watch Colts Games Online Without Cable 2019

The cheapest streaming service that includes every channel that will have a Colts game is Hulu With Live TV. For more info about Hulu With Live TV and other live stream options, read on below.

The Indianapolis Colts built their roster for a championship run, but will have to do so without star quarterback Andrew Luck, who shocked the NFL with his sudden retirement just weeks before the season.

Colts games in 2019 will be on either CBS (12 games–televised in select markets), Fox (2 games–televised in select markets), NBC (1 games–nationally televised) or ESPN (1 game–nationally televised), while one of the Fox games (Nov. 21 vs. Houston) will also be on Amazon Prime.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Colts games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Colts Channels Included: CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN (CBS, Fox and NBC are available live in Indianapolis and other select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

Not only is this the cheapest streaming service that includes every channel that will have a Colts game this season, but Hulu With Live TV also comes with Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch Colts games live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Price: $49.99 per month

YouTube TV also includes every channel that will have Colts games, but in order of preference I put it behind Hulu With Live TV, as YouTube TV is more expensive and doesn’t include the huge on-demand TV/movie library.

You can sign up for YouTube TV right here, and you can then watch Colts games live on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

If you’re just looking to watch in-market CBS games (there are 12 of them for the Colts this year), and you can find a different way to watch the other games, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Colts CBS games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Same as above, this is another good option if you’re just looking to watch in-market CBS games (there are 12 of them for the Colts this year) and can find a different way to watch the other games. This is the same as the Amazon Prime CBS channel, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Colts CBS games on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Out-of-Market Games

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on your phone via the NFL Mobile app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Colts games and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Watch Games on Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them later in the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Colts 2019 Season Preview

The Colts finished 10-6 a season ago, beating the Texans in the Wild Card round before falling in the Divisional Playoffs to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was the first time that Indy had made the playoffs since 2014.

Quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck had been the franchise’s centerpiece, but abruptly announced his retirement in August, just weeks before the season.

“I’m going to retire, this is not an easy decision. This is the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me,” an emotional Luck told reporters. “I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live. It’s taken the joy out of this game. The only way forward for me is to remove myself from football.”

That leaves the vastly important quarterback position in the hands of fourth-year QB Jacoby Brissett, a former third round pick of the Patriots. Before the season, the Colts decided to invest in Brissett to show their faith in him, inking the QB to a two-year, $30 million extension.

The Colts do return some key pieces, including All-Pro Quenton Nelson on the offensive line and explosive playmaking wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. Tight end Eric Ebron was also a Pro Bowler a year ago and is a monster in the red zone.

The key addition on the defense is pass-rusher Justin Houston, who signed with the Colts in the offseason, parting ways with the Chiefs after eight seasons.

“I just wanted to be in a 4-3 (defense),” Houston said of the move to the Colts. “I think I didn’t get enough credit for me being in a 3-4, and dropping a lot of the time, so my sack numbers weren’t as high as I would like for them to be. So just being in a 4-3 and don’t have to think about dropping no more is something I want to do for the rest of my career. I just want to go forward and rush the passer.”

The Colts were pegged by many to be a contender for the AFC crown after their strong finish a year ago. However, Luck’s retirement changed those expectations in a big way. Indianapolis’ Super Bowl odds dropped from 12-1 to 30-1, according to the Action Network. At Fanduel, their win total dropped to 6 from 9.5.