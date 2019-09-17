How to Watch Conan Ghana Special Online Without Cable

Conan O’Brien is hitting the road once again for another installment of Conan Without Borders, this time traveling to Ghana, Africa with actor and comedian Sam Richardson (Veep) who is half-Ghanian.

The special airs Monday, September 16, on TBS starting at 10 p.m. ET/PT. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Conan’s Ghana special on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘Conan Without Borders: Ghana’ Special Preview

Conan O’Brien and actor Sam Richardson filmed a special of Conan Without Borders in Ghana recently and the one-hour special airs tonight at 10 p.m. on TBS.

“The Ghana ambassador to the United States, [Dr. Barfuor] Adjei-Barwuah, sent me a letter officially inviting me to visit the Republic of Ghana,” O’Brien said on his show as he held up an official(-looking) letter. “And of course I said yes.”

Speaking to Richardson in the promo clip below, O’Brien says, “I’m so excited you’re coming with me, and I’m also hoping that maybe you can serve as our translator.” To which the Veep alum replies, “Conan, the official language of Ghana is called British English.” The hosts deadpans, “Didn’t know that.” Richardson: “Yeah, this trip is already a nightmare.”

The duo updated their social media accounts while filming the special in June. O’Brien revealed several details about their trip including a stop at Osu Castle, the longtime presidential palace that’s now a museum which served as a Danish fort and trading depot in the 1600s where slaves were sold. The two also donned traditional Kente cloth in the city of Kumasi and met with leaders of the Ashanti Kingdom. They even filmed a segment on the cooking show McBrown’s Kitchen as they prepared jollof, a traditional one-pot rice dish, with its host, Nana Ama McBrown. Conan, always ready to play the jester, also shucked coconuts at a market in the capital of Accra and took part in a drum circle on the beach. He also hung out with local celebrities Kuami Eugene and DJ Switch Ghana.

Conan‘s international series has had much success in the past few years. Recently, after President Trump’s remarks about purchasing the Danish territory, O’Brien flew his show to Greenland where he helped “broker the deal” in a special that aired Sept. 3. The TV host also flew to Haiti in 2018 almost immediately after the President’s negative comments about the country. He traveled to Mexico City in 2017 and filmed an episode of Conan with an entirely Mexican staff and crew following Trump’s controversial border wall legislation proposal. Other episodes have spotlighted Italy, South Korea, Israel, Japan, Australia, and plenty more.