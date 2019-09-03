How to Watch Conan Greenland Special Online Without Cable

The next installment of Conan O’Brien’s Conan Without Borders series hits TV tonight as the comedian and host travels to Greenland to “broker a deal” following President Trump’s remarks about buying the country.

The 12th episode in Conan's international series will premiere Tuesday, September 3, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.

‘Conan Without Borders: Greenland’ Preview

After President Trump’s remarks about purchasing the Danish territory, TBS’s Conan will take the show internationally once again to help “broker the deal” in his latest primetime special called Conan Without Borders: Greenland.

“What if I handled the negotiation? I have as much, if not more negotiating experience than Trump,” said Conan last week on his show. “And if we don’t move quickly, some other country is going to swoop in and over-pay for it.”

This isn’t the first time O’Brien hopped on a plane within days of Trump’s remarks about a country. Conan flew to Haiti in 2018 almost immediately after the President’s negative comments. He also traveled to Mexico City in 2017 and filmed an episode of Conan with an entirely Mexican staff and crew following Trump’s controversial border wall legislation proposal.

O’Brien shared a clip of his visit on Instagram as he first arrived in Greenland. He greeted some of the locals awaiting his airplane by joking, “Hi, I’m here to buy your country!”

The host has already shared clips of his visit on his show including this one where he chats with two children (he can’t pronounce their names) who spent most of the time giggling at everything. “You guys are the best! Do you want to come to Los Angeles and be in my audience and just laugh at everything I say? I will pay you!”

In another previously shared clip, O’Brien checks out a famous statue in Greenland called “Mother of the Sea” where he asked, “That’s the Mother of the Sea? I see an interspecies orgy.”

Before his Greenland trip, O’Brien most recently traveled to Australia where he learned about the local slang and starred in an episode of Australia’s hit show Bondi Rescue. In 2018, he traveled to Japan where he got a makeover in Harajuku and brought along his Associate Producer, Jordan Schlansky to surprise two of his biggest fans. He made headlines as the first American late-night host to shoot in Cuba in more than 50 years and also joined former First Lady Michelle Obama at the international Air Force Base in Doha, Qatar to perform for the troops stationed overseas.