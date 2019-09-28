How to Watch Cornell vs Yale Football Online

The Yale Bulldogs football team will host the Cornell Big Red at the Yale Bowl on Saturday as each team enters Ivy League play.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of dozens of college football games and other live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Cornell vs Yale live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Cornell vs Yale Preview

The Bulldogs bested the Holy Cross Crusaders 23-10 at home last week in their season debut.

They found the end zone on their opening possession, but didn’t score again until 9:45 remained in the third quarter. The contest saw 11 three-and-outs; eight belonged to Holy Cross.

“I’m so very proud of this team, and I’m so proud of the effort we showed on the field,” head coach Tony Reno said Tuesday, according to the Yale Daily News. “It wasn’t pretty, but the effort was incredible. It was pure grit. Our guys had several opportunities throughout the game to put many points on the board and take it over, but we just couldn’t quite do it. However, in the fourth quarter, we did. We just kept focusing on making plays, not worrying about the play ahead, and just stayed true to our focus of playing good football.”

Yale fell to Holy Cross in their 2018 opener. The Crusaders outscored the Bulldogs 14-0 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, eventually winning 31-28.

On Tuesday, a reporter asked Reno what his team took away from that defeat.

“The thing you take home from any game is the ability to finish it,” Reno said, per the Yale Daily News. “We didn’t finish that game, and our coaching mindset has been that on any play, and for any game, you have to be able to finish. We didn’t do it that day, and it has been something we’ve worked through all offseason.”

The Big Red also opened their 2019 campaign with a victory last week, topping the Marist Red Foxes 21-7 on the road.

Marist won the turnover battle 3-0, but Cornell’s defense limited the Red Foxes to just 2 rushing yards on 20 attempts and 220 yards of total offense.

The Big Red defense also stuffed a pair of fourth-down tries on their 1-yard line, including one that could have tied the game at 14 in the second quarter.

The other came in the fourth quarter, one of three failed fourth-down conversions for Marist in the final period.

“The defense was so heroic all day,” Cornell head coach David Archer said, according to The Cornell Daily Sun. “They made it so the game was never going to be in doubt.”

He added: “It’s great complementary football. One side needed help and the other side came to the rescue. Really good on our defense playing super tough and super stout. There’s not much fanciness going on on the one-yard line. That’s a tough guy time and our guys were tough.”