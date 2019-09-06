How to Watch Cowboys Games Online Without Cable 2019

The cheapest streaming service that includes every channel that will have a Cowboys game is Hulu With Live TV. For more info about Hulu With Live TV and other live stream options, read on below.

With a strong, young core of talent on both sides of the ball, the Dallas Cowboys are looking to improve on a strong 10-6 finish a year ago and become the NFC East’s first repeat champion since the 2003-04 seasons.

In 2019, Cowboys games will be on either Fox (11 games–televised in select markets), CBS (2 games–televised in select markets), NBC (3 games–nationally televised) or ESPN (1 game–nationally televised), while one of the Fox games (Dec. 5 vs. Chicago) will also be on Amazon Prime.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Cowboys games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Cowboys Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN (Fox, CBS and NBC are available live in Dallas, Houston, Austin and other select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

Not only is this the cheapest streaming service that includes every channel that will have a Cowboys game this season, but Hulu With Live TV also comes with Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch Cowboys games live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Cowboys Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC (all available live in Dallas, Houston, Austin and other select markets), NFL Network, NFL RedZone (Sports Plus add-on)

Price: $54.99 per month; $10.99 for Sports Plus

ESPN isn’t included, but there’s just one Cowboys game on ESPN during the season, and otherwise FuboTV is a fantastic option. It comes with 100-plus channels in the main bundle, it includes NFL Network and NFL RedZone (Sports Plus add-on), it has some Fox games in 4K and it’s largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch Cowboys games live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes included with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Cowboys Channels Included: Fox (Sling Blue), NBC (Sling Blue), ESPN (Sling Orange), CBS (Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel or CBS All-Access)

Price: $40 per month for Sling Blue + Orange ($25 per month for either bundle separately); $5.99 per month for Prime’s CBS Channel or CBS All-Access

This option is $46 per month all together, so it’s essentially the same price as Hulu With Live TV, but it becomes more expensive if you want to add DVR ($5 per month extra), it lacks the entertainment value of Hulu’s on-demand library and there’s the extra hassle of needing to use two different streaming services, as Sling TV doesn’t include CBS.

You can sign up for Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Cowboys games that are on Fox, NBC or ESPN live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

For the CBS games, you can watch through either Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel or CBS All-Access:

Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which costs $5.99 per month and comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the CBS games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the CBS games on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Out-of-Market Games

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on your phone via the NFL Mobile app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Cowboys games and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Watch Games on Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them later in the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Dallas Cowboys 2019 Season Preview

The expectations are always high when you’re “America’s Team,” but the Dallas Cowboys might feel the championship window with this particular group is closing with multiple key players in need of contract extensions to stay with the team.

Premier among those names are quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper and running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has spent the entirety of training camp and the preseason away from the team in a holdout in search of a new deal.

“Until the very recent deal with Todd Gurley [four years, $60 million], I think there was an undervalue of the running back,” Elliott said in an offseason interview with Maxim. “But with guys like Gurley getting drafted so high, then me, and now guys like Saquon [Barkley] getting drafted in the first round, I think we’ve done a great job of bringing back the value of the position, showing the importance of the running back.”

In the same interview, however, Elliott expressed his desire to stay with the team but also dropped a curious line, referencing Cowboys Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith.

“I love playing for the Dallas Cowboys, I love the organization, my teammates. I do want to be a Cowboy for the rest of my life and hopefully that’s a possibility. But even Emmitt Smith, the greatest running back ever, ended up going to play a couple of years for another organization. So it’s just the nature of the game, but I want to be a Dallas Cowboy for as long as I can.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys return linebacker Jaylon Smith and DeMarcus Lawrence on new, lucrative long-term deals, while Pro Bowl standouts Byron Jones (CB) and second-year linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will be looking to make an impact as well.

With all their pieces on the field, the Cowboys have Super Bowl potential, although Dallas isn’t even pegged to win their division. That honor goes to the Philadelphia Eagles.

After a 10-4 campaign a year ago that ended in the NFC Divisional Playoffs against the L.A. Rams, the Cowboys carry a win total of nine is Vegas, second in the NFC East behind only the Eagles at a whopping 10.5.

The Eagles and Cowboys will clash at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 20 and will play the rematch in Philly on Dec. 22 — a game that should carry massive importance when it comes to the division title.