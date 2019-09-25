How to Watch ‘Crank Yankers’ Season 5 Online Without Cable

Adam Carolla and Jimmy Kimmel’s Crank Yankers is back for its fifth season marking its long-awaited return to Comedy Central since its last season in 2007. Loads of celebrity voices are lined up for the new episodes, which kick off Wednesday, September 25, at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

‘Crank Yankers’ Season 5 Premiere Preview

Created and produced by Adam Carolla, Jimmy Kimmel, Jonathan Kimmel, and Daniel Kellison, Crank Yankers features actual crank calls made by show regulars and celebrity guests which are then re-enacted by puppets onscreen. The show premiered in 2002 on Comedy Central, eventually returning to MTV2 where it wrapped up its run in 2007. Now, the show is back on Comedy Central for a 20-episode fifth season which will mark the first project on Jimmy Kimmel’s new Kimmelot production imprint.

“Crank Yankers has always been my favorite show to make,” said Jimmy Kimmel in a statement. “Nothing is more fun or makes me laugh harder than a great crank call and I am thrilled that Comedy Central asked us to do it again. At this time, I would like to ask all Americans to disable their caller ID. Thank you.”

The celebrity voice talent lined up for the new season will include Adam Carolla, Arturo Castro, Will Forte, Nikki Glaser, David Alan Grier, Kathy Griffin, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howery, Abbi Jacobson, Jimmy Kimmel, Nick Kroll, Natasha Leggero, Thomas Lennon, Demetri Martin, Tracy Morgan, Bobby Moynihan, Kevin Nealon, Adam Pally, Chelsea Peretti, Aubrey Plaza, Jeff Ross, Tony Barbieri, Paul Scheer, Iliza Shlesinger, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy O. Yang, and Derek Waters. The puppets featured will include Spoonie Luv, Elmer Higgins, Niles Standish, Bobby Fletcher, Terrence Catheter, The Truth, and Mr. Birchum.

The show will keep its familiar format and include updates for a digitally-driven audience, with the world’s favorite irreverent puppets pranking on phones, online, and any venue where trouble can be made.

The first episode will feature calls by Tracy Morgan, Adam Carolla, and Aubrey Plaza. Episode 2 will feature Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin, and Jeff Ross. The show will air following the brand new season of South Park.

Jonathan Kimmel will serve as showrunner.