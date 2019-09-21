How to Watch the Creative Arts Emmys Online Without Cable

The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards presentation airs Saturday, September 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX ahead of the 71st Emmy Awards which will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tomorrow night. Pretaped in the same theater in LA, the Creative Arts Emmys recognizes remarkable creative and technical achievements in television.

2019 Creative Arts Emmys Preview

The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony airs tonight on FXX, pretaped from two separate events last weekend in Los Angeles. The Creative Arts ceremonies recognize remarkable creative and technical achievements in television, and award categories including reality, variety, special, documentaries, animated program and short-form animation, choreography for variety or reality programs, interactive program, short-form drama and comedy series, casting, cinematography, and guest performers in comedy and drama series.

The Television Academy has announced a lengthy list of presenters that include: Will Arnett (BoJack Horseman), Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us), W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent), Seth Green (Robot Chicken), Mandy Hansen (Deadliest Catch), Carrie Ann Inaba (Dancing with the Stars), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Lee Rosbach (Below Deck), Nicole Scherzinger (The Masked Singer), Julio Torres (Los Espookys), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and Necar Zadegan (Documentary Now!), Maude Apatow (Euphoria), Ryan Michelle Bathe (First Wives Club), Rocky Carroll (NCIS), Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam), Jared Harris (Chernobyl), Neil Patrick Harris (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Peter MacNicol (Veep), Shameik Moore (Wu-Tang: An American Saga), Olivia Munn (The Rook), Patton Oswalt (An Emmy for Megan), Nico Santos (Superstore), Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method), Maggie Siff (Billions), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Jonathan Tucker (Westworld) and Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones).

The presentation will also include a reunion of In Living Color cast members including Keenen Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, David Alan Grier, and Tommy Davidson.

Here are just a few of the categories that will be presented with awards at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards this year:

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Children’s Program

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

The 71st Emmys airs on FOX tomorrow, September 22, at 8 p.m. eastern.