How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2019 Premiere Online

Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars is finally here and it premieres on September 16, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network. For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, there are still ways to watch the show online.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now offers six different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for AT&T TV Now right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

Tonight, a new cast of 12 contestants kicks off the season and all of the usual judges are back to put them on the spot. Head judge Len Goodman told ABC News he will really be “gunning for” people this season. Co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are both back as well.

In other casting news, there has been a bit of a shakeup on the show. Fan-favorites Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev were not asked to return. In an interview with ET Online, Burgess lamented that she wasn’t really given a reason as to why she wasn’t asked back. She said that when it came to an explanation, it was, “Not beyond, ‘We couldn’t partner you up with anybody this season.’ What’s tough about hearing that is I’ve danced with everyone from Andy Dick to Bobby Bones to a Backstreet Boy, there is no type, and it has nothing to do with height and has nothing to do with anything [specific]. For whatever reason, the people in the room who decide who’s on the cast felt that I wasn’t what they wanted for this version of the show, and that is OK because the team in there has changed.”

Burgess said that she was actually on her way to DWTS rehearsals when she received the news. Once digested, Burgess, wrote to her fans on her Instagram page, stating that, “After nearly 9 years I feel like I grew up on the show. I am going to truly miss creating, storytelling and performing for you all, I’ll miss giving the transformative power of dance to the person in front of me, and I’ll miss seeing my DWTS family every day and watching them work their craft in ways that inspire me. Though nothing could ever replace my love for the show, there are things coming into my world that I’m excited to dive into now that I have time. Everything happens for a reason.” Burgess’ firing may come as a surprise to many since she won last season with celebrity partner Bobby Bones.

Two new pro dancers in the mix are Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov.

Fortunately for the contestants, there will be no eliminations this week. The first contestant to be voted off will find out the bad news on episode 2, which airs live on September 23, 2019.

The show takes over the Bachelor in Paradise time slot, pushing the BIP finale episode to Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2019 Cast Revealed